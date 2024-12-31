Summary LineageOS 22.1 is based on Android 15 QPR1 and is available for many more devices from day one.

It ships with a new music player called Twelve.

LineageOS 22.1 is available for download for over 100 devices.

LineageOS continues to be the custom ROM of choice for users seeking to breathe new life into their old devices. Based on Android 14, LineageOS 21 dropped in mid-February this year, four months after Google pushed the OS to stable. Thanks to a surge in contributors, LineageOS 22.1, based on the latest Android 15 QPR release, is now available for download just three months after the OS's source code was released to AOSP.

Unlike previous LineageOS releases, the team notes that this was "far-and-away the easiest bringup cycle from a device perspective we have seen in years." Thanks to this, LineageOS 22.1 is available for many more devices from day one.

Due to Google making major underlying changes to Android's codebase with QPR (Quarterly Platform Releases) and removing code used on older devices, LineageOS maintainers are returning to their dot version-style naming scheme. So, custom ROM builds based on Android 15 QPR2 will be known as LineageOS 22.2. This also explains why we are getting LineageOS 22.1 and not LineageOS 22; the builds are based on Android 15's first QPR release, not the initial code.

One of the highlights of LineageOS 22.1 is a new music app, Twelve. It replaces the aging Eleven music app, which has been around since CyanogenMod 12.1 days. Built from the ground up, Twelve features a Material You design with landscape support, enhanced search, better Android Auto integration, and more.

There's also a new built-in PDF reader. It uses the same Jetpack PDF library used by Google Chrome and Files by Google, so it does not bring anything new to the table.

LineageOS 22.1 builds are ready for download

You can find a quick overview of the new changes in LineageOS 22.1 as shared by the team below:

Security patches from March 2024 to November 2024 have been merged to LineageOS 19.1 through 22.1.

SeedVault and Etar have both been updated to their newest respective upstream version.

WebView has been updated to Chromium 131.0.6778.200.

Contributor demon000 (Cosmin Tanislav) has reworked our extract utilities, heavily optimizing them. He was able to optimize most devices down from ~180 seconds to extract, all the way down to roughly ~30 seconds. He also rewrote our extract utilities from scratch in Python, making them far more extensible, and even faster, clocking in closer to 6 seconds! A 30x speed improvement! Maintainers can swap to this implementation at their leisure throughout this cycle.

Contributor 0xCAFEBABE also added support for virtIO (QEMU/crosvm/UTM, etc.) targets! Though these aren’t supported officially, there is an awesome, comprehensive guide for building and utilizing these targets on the Wiki.

LineageOS 22.1 builds are currently available for download for almost the entire Pixel lineup, starting from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 9, Fairphone 4 and 5, Asus Zenfone 5Z, several OnePlus and Motorola phones, and more. In total, you can download the ROM for over 100 devices. You can download the latest LineageOS release from your device's LineageOS Wiki page.