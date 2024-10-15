Key Takeaways Android 15 is available for Google's Pixel 6 and newer devices, featuring upgrades such as theft detection, Remote Lock, and Private Space for safeguarding sensitive apps.

The update introduces new tools like Audio Magic Eraser for flexible audio control, the new Google Weather app, expanded call screening, and Adaptive Vibration for optimal sound and vibration settings.

Additional features include expanded Gemini Live availability, and enhanced temperature sensing for Pixel 8 Pro and newer models, allowing users to measure temperatures using their device's camera.

Patience is a virtue and Pixel users are finally bearing the fruits of it. After what can only be described as a major holdup, exacerbated by the early release of Google's flagship Pixel 9 series, the wait for Android 15 is finally over.

The operating system has officially begun making its way to Pixel 6 and later released devices in stable, bringing a treasure trove of new features to boost user device security, with a standout feature aiming to ensure that your data is always protected from theft and fraud.

After a long-drawn beta phase, we know almost everything about the Android 15 update. Back at I/O, the tech giant showed off a new AI-enabled theft detection feature, which started rolling out in Brazil as part of a limited test in August. With Android 15, the tool is now available globally on Pixel 6 and later released devices. It essentially allows the Pixel device to recognize when it has been snatched from its owner's hands — subsequently allowing it to automatically lock itself to prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, the tool includes a Remote Lock feature that allows users to, as the name suggests, remotely lock their device.

Source: Google

Google suggests that Remote Lock can be performed "from any device using your phone number and a simple security check." This will likely be powered directly from the Find My Device app. Further safeguarding unauthorized access, your Pixel device now has additional measures introduced with Android 15 that can prevent a thief from guessing your lock screen passcode.

Settings that are commonly targeted by thieves, like removing the SIM (likely in the case of eSIMs) or turning off Find My Device, will now be hidden behind authentication. Additionally, if multiple attempts to authenticate come back as failed, the device will automatically lock itself. "These updates make it harder for thieves to reset and sell a stolen device, and deter more thefts before they happen," wrote Google.

Source: Google

Further building on preventing unauthorized access, Android 15 also introduces a 'Private Space.' Akin to Samsung's Secure Folder, Private Space is your phone's digital safe space, allowing you to house sensitive banking or dating apps, or any other app for that matter, in it. Apps added to the space are virtually invisible from your regular app list, recent apps view, notifications and settings, and they're only available to view/use post authentication. Users can choose to use their device's passcode for Private Space authentication, or they can use an entirely different one. The tech giant has a support page up to help you get started with the tool.

Source: Google

Here's every other major feature users can start experimenting with today

An enhanced Audio Magic Eraser : The AI-enabled tool, which essentially removes unnecessary background sounds like wind, music, voices, and more, now allows you to turn specific sounds up or down. Additionally, users should now also be able to increase or decrease the volume of separate voices independently, giving you more flexibility with your video/audio editing needs. The feature is available globally on the Pixel 8 series, including the Pixel 8a, and in limited markets on the Pixel 9 series.

: The AI-enabled tool, which essentially removes unnecessary background sounds like wind, music, voices, and more, now allows you to turn specific sounds up or down. Additionally, users should now also be able to increase or decrease the volume of separate voices independently, giving you more flexibility with your video/audio editing needs. The feature is available globally on the Pixel 8 series, including the Pixel 8a, and in limited markets on the Pixel 9 series. New Pixel Weather app : Pixel 6 and later released devices, including the Pixel Tablet, can now access the new Google Weather app, though be warned, it doesn't feature the friendly weather frog mascot.

: Pixel 6 and later released devices, including the Pixel Tablet, can now access the new Google Weather app, though be warned, it doesn't feature the friendly weather frog mascot. Next-gen Call Screening is more widely available: Earlier this year, Google upgraded its call screening feature with an option to let the Google Assistant speak on your behalf. Limited to only a few countries upon release, the tool is now expanding to users in Japan and the UK with a Pixel 6 or later released device.

Earlier this year, Google upgraded its call screening feature with an option to let the Google Assistant speak on your behalf. Limited to only a few countries upon release, the tool is now expanding to users in Japan and the UK with a Pixel 6 or later released device. Gemini Live (audio) expands : The AI assistant, which is already available on all Pixel 6 and later released devices, will now be available to users in Brazil, Denmark, India, Japan, and Korea.

: The AI assistant, which is already available on all Pixel 6 and later released devices, will now be available to users in Brazil, Denmark, India, Japan, and Korea. Adaptive Vibration is out now : Google's new and improved Adaptive Vibration, which uses your device's phone’s microphone and other sensors to automatically determine "sound levels and context, [and] then automatically adjusts the vibration intensity of ringtones, notifications and alerts to the optimal level" is available now on Pixel 7 and later released devices.

: Google's new and improved Adaptive Vibration, which uses your device's phone’s microphone and other sensors to automatically determine "sound levels and context, [and] then automatically adjusts the vibration intensity of ringtones, notifications and alerts to the optimal level" is available now on Pixel 7 and later released devices. Enhanced temperature sensing: With the update, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL users will be able to use their device's camera as a viewfinder to target objects for temperature measurement, with readings displayed directly on your screen.

We'll have detailed thoughts about the update live on Android Police soon. If you'd like to start tinkering with the new features yourself, simply head to the Settings app on your Pixel 6 or later released device and navigate to System. You'll see your update on the System update.