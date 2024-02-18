Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
This week on the Android Police podcast, we talk all about the first Android 15 developer preview despite the fact that, at the time of recording, we had barely an idea about what its best features were going to be. Of all things to be part of a Friday news dump, it had to be new software. Plus, further ruminations on generative AI, gaming, and why you need to chill out about the Galaxy S24's display.
02:46 | Android 15
- Android 15’s first developer preview is here
- How to easily install the Android 15 developer preview on your Pixel
- Android 15 leaves Snapdragon Pixels behind, and I'm sad
- Android 15 finally lets you disable keyboard haptics
- Android 15’s new Notification cooldown will silence alert spam automatically
- Android 15's timeline plans to get back on track
- Android 15 gets a mention in Google's latest Easter egg
- Android 15 sticks with Android 14's space theme for some reason
20:23 | Gemini 1.5
- Google Gemini is ready to level up after just two months
- OpenAI introduces Sora, its text-to-video AI model - The Verge
44:12 | Other News
- Microsoft: four Xbox-exclusive games are coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch - The Verge
- The Galaxy S24's first update brings a needed fix for your dull display colors
- The Samsung Galaxy S24 could be suffering from even more display issues
- The Nothing Phone 2a is launching on March 5
- Amazon Prime Video's ads are joined by worse video quality
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com