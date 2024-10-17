Key Takeaways Google's Android 15 rolled out to Pixel devices this week, offering new features.

An oddity was discovered that creates duplicate color choices in the Wallpapers & Styles menu.

This is apparently working as intended according to Google's Issue Tracker.

After a long wait, Google finally rolled out Android 15 for Pixel devices this week, giving users access to new features. And while a new Android release is pretty exciting, it isn't quite what it used to be, with releases offering more refinement of the OS rather than a complete revamp. While the update will slowly roll out to all Pixel owners, it won't be long before Samsung and OnePlus owners also get a taste.

But for the time being, Pixel owners will be on their own, exploring all the changes and even potential issues that might be lurking with the latest OS update. Now if you've been a long time Android user, Material You was a pretty big deal when it was released a few years ago. It gave users a new way to customize their devices like never before, providing thoughtful ways to change the OS, adding pops of custom colors based on the wallpaper selected.

This is working as intended, apparently

Source: Android Authority

Well, if you've tried messing around with his adored feature in Android 15, chances are you may have noticed a small oddity. In fact, Android Authority's Pranob Mehrotra was the first to shed light on a small problem, where it appears that duplicate color choices are being displayed in the Wallpapers & Styles menu.

You can see an example of this problem in the images above, showing a variety of great color pairings that are matched to the wallpaper. However, if you look closely and check the outer left and right options, you'll see that they are the exact same, or at least it looks to be.

Now, Mehrotra has done some digging into this issue, and it appears that this behavior has been present since the Android 15 beta that was released in July. While you may think that this fix was missed, apparently, according to a Google Issue Tracker entry, this is working as intended, which might come as a surprise.

So what's going on here? Well, we've reached out to Google for comment to get more details about this behavior to see if there's more than meets the eye. Of course, we'll update if we hear anything from Google.

And although it may be a little annoying, this isn't a major issue that breaks the experience. And just to be clear, this is something that's specific to Android 15 on Pixel devices. So, there's a good chance that it may not be seen on other devices running Android 15.