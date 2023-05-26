Google was first spotted working on Pixel lock screen customization at the beginning of 2023. It was initially believed the feature would drop as a part of an Android 13 Feature Drop later in the year. But at I/O 2023, Google showcased lock screen customizations, including the ability to change the shortcuts, in all its glory and confirmed the feature would be a part of Android 14. Now, Mishaal Rahman has shared some more tidbits about the lock screen shortcut customization options in the next major release of the OS.

Google will enable you to change the lock screen shortcuts in Android 14. You won't be able to add any app shortcut you want, though. Instead, there will be eight options in total: QR code scanner, Flashlight, Video camera, Notetaking, Mute, Wallet, Camera, Do Not Disturb, and Device Controls.

You can see the feature in action in the tweet embedded below.

For comparison, in Android 13, the bottom left lock screen shortcut brings up the smart home controls, while the right shortcut opens Google Wallet or, if you own the Pixel 7 series, a carousel of your stored cards.

To activate a shortcut, you'll need to long press on it. This makes sense as it will prevent any lock screen shortcut from being triggered with an accidental tap. As for the "notetaking" shortcut listed above, it will open your favorite notes app on your phone. This will pair well with the new AppClips API feature in Android 14, allowing you to take a screenshot and automatically insert it into a note via a gesture.

Android 14's lock screen shortcut customization will be a part of AOSP, allowing other manufacturers to provide similar functionality on their phones. However, OEMs like Samsung and Xiaomi already offer the ability to change the lock screen shortcut as a part of their skin.