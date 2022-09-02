T-Mobile and SpaceX recently teamed up and announced efforts to end network dead zones for good using low-orbit satellites. Further, Apple is rumored to include satellite connectivity for emergency SOS in at least some iPhone 14 models due to launch on September 7. Given the push toward satellite connectivity, it is only a matter of time before Android smartphone makers also get involved. To make things easier for them, Hiroshi Lockheimer—SVP of Android and other Google services—has confirmed that the next Android release will have satellite support baked in.

In a tweet, Lockheimer said it was wild to think that when "we launched G1 in '08, it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now, we're designing for satellites." With Android 13 already released, satellite connectivity support can only make its way in Android 13L—if Google decides to release it—or Android 14.

The big G adding satellite connectivity support into the OS will make it easier for Android smartphone makers to implement the technology on their phones. At the very least, it should lead to a superior end-user experience.

At IFA 2022, Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon also teased that it is working on adding satellite communication capabilities to its Snapdragon Connect modems. There's no clear timeline on when the product will hit the market, though.

Most companies are looking at satellite connectivity to end network dead zones in rough terrains worldwide. It cannot replace traditional mobile network towers, as it only has the required bandwidth to simultaneously handle a few thousand voice calls and texts. It cannot support high bandwidth mobile data. The connectivity option is meant to help users in no-network zones reach out to their loved ones and emergency services when in a crisis.