Whip out the Dole Whip and relax with the Android Police podcast! This week, we cover the usual grounds with the I/O event announcement and more progress on Android 14. Spotify plans to clean up the mess it's made out of its app with a tiny cotton swab, YouTube cleans up its language about bad language, and Sonos shapes up with some speakers coming out of its comfort zone. All that and more in the next 54 minutes.

The more people listen to the show, the more certain we can be to continue bringing you it. Share with your friends!

04:52 | Google coverage

22:55 | On (the) Media

41:28 | Chicken Caesar Wrap It Up

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0