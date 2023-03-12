Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Whip out the Dole Whip and relax with the Android Police podcast! This week, we cover the usual grounds with the I/O event announcement and more progress on Android 14. Spotify plans to clean up the mess it's made out of its app with a tiny cotton swab, YouTube cleans up its language about bad language, and Sonos shapes up with some speakers coming out of its comfort zone. All that and more in the next 54 minutes.
The more people listen to the show, the more certain we can be to continue bringing you it. Share with your friends!
04:52 | Google coverage
- Google I/O 2023 is set for May 10th
- Android 14 Developer Preview 2 is here for Pixel phones
- You can now try Android 14’s new back gesture on the latest developer preview
- Android 14 makes me excited for the future of gesture navigation
22:55 | On (the) Media
- Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 first listen: Adding a new dimension to the smart speaker game
- Spotify's app redesign takes cues from TikTok to help you find new content
- YouTube now allows mild-ass swearing without slashing creator ad revenue
41:28 | Chicken Caesar Wrap It Up
- Meta is building a decentralized, text-based social network (platformer.news)
- Xiaomi 13 Pro hands-on: Xiaomi is growing up
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com