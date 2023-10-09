When Google unveiled the Pixel 8 series last week, the company spent the bulk of its announcement on the new AI-powered camera features like Best Take, Zoom Enhance, and Video Boost. But one of the biggest camera-related improvements barely got a mention during the keynote: The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the first Android phones to capture photos in Ultra HDR, a new image format that could be the future of mobile photography.

You may have already heard of Ultra HDR before, but if not, here’s a brief explanation. Ultra HDR is a new image format that builds on the ubiquitous JPEG format. In fact, the file extension of an Ultra HDR image is .jpg. Because of this, any platform that supports showing JPEG images (which is basically all of them) can show Ultra HDR images as well. However, Ultra HDR JPEGs have one key difference: They embed an HDR gain map in the metadata.

HDR in cameras vs. Ultra HDR in Android 14 (Source: Google

When an Ultra HDR image is rendered on a device with an SDR display, the base SDR version of the image will be shown. This works regardless of platform, because Ultra HDR is fully backwards compatible with JPEG. When the same image is rendered on a device with an HDR display, the gain map is applied to the base image, creating an HDR image with crisper, more vibrant colors and greater contrast. This only works on platforms that support the Ultra HDR format, though, which currently includes Google Chrome (or any Chromium-based browser) running on Android 14 or Windows 11/macOS.

Layout of an Ultra HDR image (Source: Google

Below, I’ve embedded some graphics created by display analyst Dylan Raga that illustrate how Ultra HDR works. Using version 9.1.098 of the Google Camera app extracted from a Pixel 8, I took various Ultra HDR photos in a nearby park. These photos were captured on a Pixel 6 Pro, which surprisingly supports saving photos in Ultra HDR just by sideloading the latest version of Google Camera.

Anyway, Dylan took my photos and did some editing to emulate what the base SDR image should look like on an SDR display versus what the HDR version of that same image should look like on an HDR display.

I’m assuming that most of you reading this article are doing so on a device without an HDR display, so hopefully these graphics showcase the difference. However, the difference is even more noticeable if you happen to have a device with an HDR-capable display and an operating system/browser that supports Ultra HDR. If so, then you can view these Ultra HDR images in their full glory by visiting this GitHub repository I made. You’ll know when the HDR version of an image is being shown — it should be incredibly obvious. If you have to question whether or not it’s working, then it isn’t working.

If you’re trying to view this demo on Android, know that it only works on a handful of Android phones, such as the Pixel 7 series and newer. That’s because your phone not only needs to be running Android 14 but also needs to support a feature called SDR dimming. Also, you can’t use the Google Photos app to see the HDR version of these photos, because it hasn’t rolled out Ultra HDR image support yet. That’ll likely arrive soon, though, since the Pixel 8 series just launched last week.

Is Ultra HDR really the future of photography?

I’m sure you’re wondering how I’ll justify the bold claim in the title. On the surface, it doesn’t sound like Ultra HDR will bring forth a revolution in mobile photography, but after talking to Dylan, I’m convinced it will. Here’s a great explanation from him for why even photographers should be excited by this new format:

"If you're a photographer, even if just as a hobby, you should be really excited for [Chrome supporting HDR image rendering] and the addition of Ultra HDR! Camera HDR processing is not to be confused with these new, true HDR image formats. Many recent complaints about modern computational photography have to do with the "overprocessed"-look of the HDR tuning that takes place: people want subjects to be properly exposed, yet sometimes want the entire foreground and background to be legible. But to achieve this, smartphones need to do a whole ton of tone map processing and squishing to fit the entire dynamic range into a very limited container. This HDR processing can make things look very artificial; the sky can be thousands of times brighter than the subject of your photo, yet the color of the blue sky may turn to the same brightness as the subject's blue shirt in the final processed photo. With Ultra HDR, the image processing for the full HDR output can use a lot less tone mapping, making them look much more balanced and natural while improving contrast. Browser support in Chrome is also a huge step forward in making these types of photos the norm, and SDR dimming means you don't need to turn up your screen brightness just for HDR content to look correct. All around, Android is making huge moves for HDR, and I love it.” - Dylan Raga, Display Analyst for XDA-Developers, on Reddit.

While I’m personally really excited by the potential of Ultra HDR, I’ll admit that there are some issues with it right now. First of all, since it’s a brand new image format, support for it is very limited. That means many apps and platforms don’t support it, such as social media services like Instagram and X. Second, many social media services compress images that you upload, which can corrupt or strip the HDR gain map from the metadata. Even using Windows File Explorer to edit EXIF metadata can corrupt the HDR gain map! Thankfully, since Ultra HDR is fully backwards compatible with JPEG, the image is still viewable even if the HDR gain map is corrupted or lost.

A lot of apps and platforms are going to have to be updated to handle Ultra HDR, which is going to take time. There’s no guarantee that everyone will add support for Ultra HDR, however. Apple, for example, has its own version of Ultra HDR called Extended Dynamic Range (EDR) which embeds an HDR gain map in a HEIC/HEIF image. Google probably won’t have trouble convincing Android OEMs to add Ultra HDR capture and render support in their camera and gallery apps, but the same can’t be said for Apple.

Here’s hoping that Ultra HDR becomes the new image standard for photography, though, because its backward compatibility with JPEG ensures it’ll always be viewable no matter the platform.