Android 14 has many exciting new features, including key settings you'll want to change immediately. But there's a lot to explore, so we gathered these essential tips and tricks to help you use these features introduced in the latest version of Android.

Any phone with Android 14 can use these features. If you want to stay on top of future versions of Android, Google Pixel phones receive new updates first. There's a lot to choose from, and we rounded up the Pixel phones that offer the best performance and value in today's market.

1 Customize your lock screen

Gone are the days when you couldn't express yourself through your phone's lock screen. Android 14's lock screen customization lets you change the clock style and color to suit your wallpaper and customize which quick settings tiles appear at the bottom of your screen.

Tap and hold your lock screen, then tap the Customize lock screen button to start tweaking your lock screen.

Close

You can do more with Android 14's lock screen customization tool. Check out our guide to discover its intricacies.

2 Drag and drop text and images between apps

Instead of navigating through the Copy/Paste menus, hold text or images with your finger while you swipe through apps with another. This lets you copy and paste these items by dragging and dropping them between apps. This feature works with any app with a text or image entry field.

3 Unlock your phone from the last digit of your PIN

Auto-confirm unlock unlocks your Android phone immediately after you tap the last digit of your PIN. Previously, you had to confirm your PIN with an extra button tap. It doesn't sound like much, but it affects how quickly you unlock your phone.

Open the Settings app. Tap Security & privacy. Tap Device unlock. Close Tap the cog icon next to the Screen lock heading. Turn on Auto-confirm unlock. Close

You'll need a PIN that's at least six digits long to use Auto-confirm unlock.

4 Flash camera light and screen for notifications

This accessibility feature is designed for those with hearing impairments but is helpful if you prefer a visual indicator of notifications. You can have either your flashlight or screen light up briefly when you receive a notification or have both. In either case, it flashes twice.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Accessibility. Close Scroll down and tap Flash notifications under the Audio heading. Turn on the Camera flash switch. Turn on the Screen flash switch. Close Tap Screen flash to change the color of the screen flash.

5 Change font size from Quick Settings

While you've been able to tweak your font size for years, tweaking this setting meant delving into your Settings app. With Android 14, you can tweak your font size from the Quick Settings menu on the fly. This tile is not in your Quick Settings screen by default.

Swipe down twice from the top of your screen. Tap the pencil icon at the right of your screen. Close Find the Font size tile and drag it to the top section. Tap the Font size tile in your Quick Settings menu to change your font size. Close

Your Android phone regularly receives three types of updates: System updates (for example, Android 13 to Android 14), security updates, and Google Play updates. Android 14 lets you update these from one place to check and update your phone quickly.

This feature is available in Android 14 QPR1. Enroll in the Android beta program to try it out before the full release.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. Scroll down and tap Software updates. Close Tap the relevant updates to check for an update. Close Navigate to your apps from this screen and check them for updates.

7 Reveal the screen you return to with predictive back gestures

Predictive back gestures show the screen you're sent to when swiping back on your phone screen. Not every app supports this feature. We recommend activating it to see how useful it is. You must go into your Android phone's developer settings to turn on predictive back gestures.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap About. Close Scroll down and tap the Build number heading several times to unlock developer options. Return to the Settings main menu and tap System. Scroll down and tap Developer options. Close Scroll down and turn on the Predictive back animations toggle. Close

Most of Google's apps support predictive back animations, so test them out in the Settings app.

8 Set regional preferences for units

Android 14 lets you set your preferred regional unit and number preferences, so you don't need to tweak them per app. You can change temperature units and the first day of the week from this menu.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Languages. Close Tap Regional preferences Tap each setting to change your preferences. Close

These settings are applied to any app that displays temperature and weekdays (for example, weather and calendar apps).

Use all of Android 14's features

If you want to delve even deeper, our complete guide on Android 14 gives a detailed breakdown of everything from supported devices to upcoming features.