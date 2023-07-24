Android 14 has so far introduced a ton of big and small changes, like new lock screen customization options, faster phone unlocking using a PIN, notification flashes, and much more. Besides these changes, Google’s upcoming smartphone OS has added a few native features for a connected stylus. And now, we have a live demo of how Bluetooth styli will work with note-taking apps on an Android 14 tablet.

We had previously seen that Android 14 added a bunch of new options for styli connected over Bluetooth. From these settings, you could pick your default notes app and choose if you want to ignore all inputs from the stylus’s physical button to avoid accidental clicks.

Mishaal Rahman now got some of these features to work, giving us a glimpse at how you can use a stylus for quick note-taking on Android 14, like a lot of the top Android tablets already do. The demo video above shows that you can launch the default note-taking app from the lock screen shortcut. Tapping on it instantly takes you to an empty note, where you can write your heart out.

Additionally, your stylus’s button can be used to launch the app as an overlay on top of other apps. The video further demonstrates that you can also easily attach a screenshot of whatever is behind the notes bubble after annotating or cropping the image.

In another tweet, Rahman mentions that these notes features are turned off by default on Android 14, though you can force enable them from developer options. The notes apps on the Play Store must target SDK 34 to support these Android 14 features. Even Google Keep isn’t on the list of supported apps right now, so your options will remain limited, hopefully not for long.

Last month we found out that even though the Google Pixel Tablet doesn’t officially come with a Google-made stylus, it does have a way to attach third-party styli on its back magnetically. Another report pointed out that Google could be working on a stylus and a keyboard accessory for the Pixel Tablet, making the device even more versatile than its current dual purposes. But you don’t have to wait for Google, as one of our favorite stylus pens should do the job just fine.