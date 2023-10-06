Summary Google has unveiled a new dessert-inspired Bugdroid statue to commemorate the release of Android 14, code-named Upside Down Cake, showcasing the OS's agility and code name perfectly.

The dessert theme tradition continues, pleasing Android purists who were initially excited about the astronaut mascot concept.

Android 14 brings some fun upgrades, promising a higher-tier user experience with features such as AI wallpapers, camera flash notifications, and enhanced customization options.

In May this year, right after Google I/O 2023, people discovered an Apollo Mission 14 patch-inspired Bugdroid statue on one of Google's campuses in Mountain View, and considering the Android 14 Easter egg matches this theme, we naturally thought it would be used for the official launch of the OS. But after Android 14 made its debut this week, a different statue has shown up out front of the Android headquarters to commemorate the release.

In honor of the update, Google has commissioned a new dessert-inspired Bugdroid. This time around, folks won’t have to worry about navigating around space, because Bugdroid seems to be running into the kitchen, doing some flips and handstands. The statue depicts the OS's agility in operations by coming in an upside-down flip posture, which perfectly mirrors the new version's code name: Upside Down Cake.

There had been so much din around what the statue would be like, but we’re only just now getting a chance to wrap our minds around this new cake-themed creation. Google makes a point of bringing dessert-themed statues for every version of its Android OS. But for a second, we thought it could forsake that this year, especially after the fan base nerded out to the astronaut mascot. Seeing the dessert theme continue should make Android purists happy, at least — and you have to admire the energy the Bugdroid is coming with.

To be fair, the new Android version is not all new, as we all expected — mostly just a few kick outs and upgrades. While we had to wait a little longer than we expected before Android 14 made it to its final, stable release, it's good that Google took the time to ensure it would provide a higher-tier user experience. The new OS accomplishes that with user-centric features like generative AI wallpapers, camera flash notifications, and new security features like passkey support for third-party applications.

The Bugdroid wears a black jersey numbered 14 to represent the Android version. The statue will soon join its colleagues, like the Froyo, Honeycomb, and KitKat statues, on the company’s verdant lawn at its headquarters in Mountain View. The Android 14 rollout has started in earnest, and all of Google's handsets from the Pixel 4a 5G to the Pixel Tablet are eligible for the upgrade (the new Pixel 8 models ship with it pre-installed, of course). Any Pixel older than this will not receive the update, unfortunately, but Android 14 builds from Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, and the like shouldn't be too far behind. It's an exciting time to be an Android fan!