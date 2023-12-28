Summary Asus has announced the rollout of Android 14 for the Zenfone 10, marking a relatively quick update for the compact phone.

While we've all come to love Android flagships with large screens, there's a special place in our hearts for compact phones. There aren't a lot of these to choose from these days, although Asus has tried to fill that gap through its pocket-sized Zenfone series, with the Zenfone 10 being the most recent addition to this list. The company is now announcing the rollout of Android 14 to the Zenfone 10 just as we approach the end of the year.

The update bears the version number 34.1004.0204.65, with Asus asking users to ensure they're upgrading their Zenfone 10 from version 33.0220.0220.101. You can head over to Settings > System > System updates to check if Android 14 is available on your Zenfone 10. Here are the release notes for this particular release:

- Please back up your data before upgrading to Android 14; Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 14 yet. - Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Phone Clone, Local backup, Launcher, and so on. - Support the color and brightness customization of the clock widget on the lock screen. - Support new "Photos and Videos" permission, and system photo picker to further control apps to access relevant information. - Adjusted the display method of battery usage to view app usage in segments. - Improved speakerphone call echo issues - Optimized occasional Bluetooth headset disconnection and noise problems - Fixed the ASUS customized power menu lacking restart and shutdown options

This relatively quick rollout of the latest Android release isn't new to the manufacturer, with the company also updating 2022's Zenfone 9 to Android 13 by December last year. However, considering the relatively low number of smartphones Asus produces every year, the process is a little easier than it is for a brand like Samsung.

As Android Authority points out, this Android 14 update for the Zenfone 10 would serve as the first of two major OS updates promised by Asus at launch. So next year's Android 15 release could be the last update the Zenfone 10 would ever see unless Asus has a change of heart in 2025.

While there was some uncertainty about the future of the Zenfone series initially, Asus was quick to clear those doubts earlier this year. We appreciate the company continuing to serve this segment, especially as most major brands appear to have given up on it. The manufacturer's immediate focus is on the ROG Phone 8, which is expected to follow in the footsteps of the ROG Phone 7 and maintain Asus' position on top of the gaming phone of the year charts in 2024.