Android 14 is just around the corner. After a couple of developer previews and an extended beta period, we're waiting for Google's next OS upgrade to drop any day now. While it will likely be available on Google Pixel phones first, most of the largest Android OEMs, including Samsung and OnePlus, have shown what Android 14 looks like on their respective smartphones. We're excited to try it out on any device, regardless of manufacturer.

Whether you're installing the final beta build before the launch or looking to prepare for the upcoming stable build, we know exactly what you should do when you get Android 14 on your phone. From a new way to see incoming notifications to some big changes to the lock screen, here are the five Android 14 settings you need to adjust right away.

1 Lock screen customization

Move over Good Lock. Android's new lock screens are here to compete. While Google's expanded customization options have more in common with Apple's tools in iOS than Samsung's add-on, you'll find plenty of new options in Android 14 and likely more to come in future updates. If you're looking to switch up what your lock screen looks like on a Pixel device, here's how it's done:

On your lock screen, press and hold the clock. A button to Customize lock screen appears at the bottom of the screen. Select this, then unlock your phone. 2 Images Close This takes you into the Wallpaper & style page in settings, making it easy to trick out your phone's lock screen. Close

Plenty of options are worth exploring, but in Android 14, it starts with your clock style. You can swipe back and forth on this menu to view different clocks. From subtle analog options to cartoony numbers packed with color, there's something for everyone here. And there's a bonus. Everything syncs with Material You to match.

2 Images Close

After you've selected your clock, you can change its color and size in a submenu. Don't forget about the pre-existing settings, including options for lock screen shortcuts, Now Playing, and more.

2 Activate predictive back gestures

One of the biggest changes to arrive in Android 14 remains buried in developer settings. We have a separate guide on what predictive back gestures are and how to activate them. Still, here's the simple version. In Android 14, Google's new back animation allows you to preview what will appear on-screen when you complete your swipe. It's a complicated feature, but our guide helps break everything down.

If you're familiar with predictive back gestures, here's how to turn them on:

Make sure you're using gesture navigation on your smartphone. From the main settings menu, head to the developer options . If you haven't activated dev mode on your phone, you'll need to do so. Find the About section of settings, then find your build number . Tap this number several times until you're alerted that developer options are unlocked. Return to the main settings menu. Developer options are found under System once unlocked. 2 Images Close Look for Predictive back animations near the bottom of the list and toggle it on. Accept the warning prompt that appears on your screen. 2 Images Close

App developers need to add and activate support for this feature, so don't be surprised if it doesn't work right out of the gate. However, plenty of Google system apps support this feature, so watch for it as you navigate Android 14.

3 Flash notifications

By and large, notification LEDs have gone extinct on Android devices. Sure, you'll still find the occasional device that has one, not to mention bigger, more extravagant gimmicks like the Glyph lights on the back of Nothing's phones. Still, for the most part, always-on displays have replaced the need for basic flashing bulbs.

That changes with Android 14. This year's OS upgrade adds the ability to use your phone's flashlight as a makeshift notification trigger. It might be a little obnoxious for those around you, but if you're looking for a more obvious way to see when a message or other alert is rolling into your phone, here's how it's done"

From the main Settings menu, find Notifications . Scroll down to General , then tap Flash notifications . 2 Images Close Toggle on Camera flash . If you're curious how notifications will look, tap the option below for a preview. Close If you want something a little more subtle, activate Screen flash . Your display flashes the color of your choice (it's yellow by default) when something new comes into your phone.

You can't adjust the duration or other settings involved here. If you don't like the slow double flash, you're out of luck. Still, this is a useful feature, both for accessibility and for audiences at large.

4 Regional preferences

Whether you're a world traveler or a resident of multiple countries, adjusting your regional preferences on the fly can be a headache. In what feels like a sequel to the per-app language options added in Android 13, this year's Android update takes things one step further. First unveiled in an early developer preview this year, regional preferences make selecting the units you want for specific apps easy.

From swapping between Celsius and Fahrenheit to selecting the first day of the week, it's a helpful tool for anyone who is away from home.

From the main Settings menu, select System . Select Languages from the top of the menu, then select Regional preferences . 2 Images Close Select from the various options available on your device. When apps support regional preferences, they pull from this menu rather than using default per-app settings. Close

As a bonus, look for the fancy new shapes that appear on your lock screen as you enter your PIN.

5 Auto-confirm unlock

If you've been a die-hard Pixel user for years now, you might not know how good anyone with a Samsung phone has had it when it comes to unlocking their home screen. That might sound like some underhanded shade at Google's under-display fingerprint sensors (and it's not not that), but we're talking about entering your PIN. While every Pixel phone has forced you to tap an additional button confirming your passcode, Samsung and other Android OEMs automatically unlock after inputting the correct code.

Android 14 finally fixes this on Pixel devices, and it's easy to activate. Here's how:

Go to the Settings menu, then select Security & privacy . Select Device unlock . 2 Images Close Tap the gear icon next to PIN to adjust your screen lock settings. Toggle on Auto-confirm unlock . You'll need a PIN that's six digits or longer to activate it. 2 Images Close While you're here, it's worth turning on Enhanced PIN privacy . This setting turns off flashing animations when typing your PIN, making it difficult for onlookers to see the code.

That's it. Not only do you have a more secure lock screen now, but accessing your content is easier than ever.

The best is yet to come

Android 14 isn't the most exciting OS upgrade we've ever seen from Google, but it continues to lay some solid groundwork for future phones from every OEM. And with Quarterly Platform Release betas underway, it won't be long until we see even more from Google's Pixel lineup.