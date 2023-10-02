Summary Android 14 release date rumors are becoming more believable, with a Telus Community Manager suggesting it could be released as soon as this week.

Google may launch Android 14 alongside the Pixel 8 on October 4, according to the post. The entire Pixel line starting with the 4a is said to be receiving the update.

Despite some skepticism, there is a possibility that both the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G will receive the Android 14 update, considering their similar hardware and promised support for the Pixel 4a 5G through November 2023.

The anticipation over Android 14 has been growing, despite few details on its features and release date being confirmed. Beta releases have been rolling out since earlier this year, and as the final kinks are worked out, rumors on its launch date are becoming more believable. An updated post on a Telus forum now suggests that Android 14 could be released as soon as this week.

According to a forum update on the Telus website, Google could launch Android 14 in tandem with the Pixel 8 on October 4 (via 9to5Google). The website labels it as Android U, which matches Google's dessert name for this release, Android Upside Down Cake. This move would be similar to when the company debuted Android 12 on the Android Open Source Project alongside the release of the Pixel 6. Beginning with the Pixel 4a, the rest of the Pixel line is expected to start receiving the update on October 4.

One reason for skepticism with this report is that Google did not include the Pixel 4a with its Android 14 beta program — only the 4a 5G. But it wouldn't be out of the question for both devices to receive the update, considering hardware is almost identical and the Pixel 4a 5G is promised support through November 2023.

Previously, some believed that Android 14 could drop as soon as August, which would be in line with the timing of past updates. When we heard rumor of a delay that month, we were still hoping for a September release — but instead, we got one last Android 13 security update two weeks later than usual.

Ultimately, Android 14's beta program ended on September 20 when Google released the first Quarterly Platform Release build of its new OS version, kicking off the beta program for its December Pixel Feature Drop. So we knew the first stable build of Android 14 was imminent, but it appears we have a date. Presumably, Google will have addressed all known flaws after putting the extra time to good use, but there is only so much that can be done about bugs before a launch — after all, you can’t predict the future.

Google is planning to host its annual Made By Google event in New York City on October 4, and it’s expected to be the launching point for several products and services from the tech giant. We're not sure if Android 14 will make its debut at the event or if it will receive a less ceremonious release on Google's blog, but you can live stream the Pixel keynote to find out. You won't have to wait long, either — the event starts at 10 a.m. ET.