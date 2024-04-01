Summary Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 addresses multiple annoying issues like launcher crashes and charging failures.

The update also includes fixes for navigation problems, frozen apps, and more, improving overall system stability.

It's unclear if we'll see OTA files uploaded to Google's beta website, following their pause caused by soft-bricked devices in March.

It's been nearly a month since Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 rolled out, and one look at that changelog told you everything you needed to know about the rocky start facing June's upcoming Feature Drop. Google had some serious bugs to squash with that update, and it seems like it's not done cleaning up just yet. Despite April likely set to deliver QPR3 Beta 3 within the next couple of weeks, we're kicking the month off with Beta 2.1, complete with another surprisingly hefty set of bug fixes.

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 picks up where Google left off in March, with a laundry list of annoyances and issues worth tackling. Some of the problems worth highlighting include launcher crashes, charging failures, navigation issues, frozen apps, and so much more. It's not quite as dire a list as the original Beta 2 launch from last month — that update tried to clean up full-on system reboots — but regardless, QPR3 remains in a state where you might not want to run it on your daily driver. Here's Google's full list of patch notes:

This minor update to Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device's launcher to crash when trying to view recent apps. (Issue #328803294)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Pixel Tablet devices from charging while connected to the dock. (Issue #299800125)

Fixed an issue where swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn't always return to the home screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the layout of notifications on the lock screen to display with additional padding.

Fixed various issues that were causing frequent "Application not responding" errors for both system and user apps.

Fixed an issue where swiping down from the top of the screen didn't always show the notification shade.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes when the device was unfolded, only half of the inner screen displayed content.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user's wallpaper settings from being backed up properly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes stopped the "Quick Tap to start actions" gesture from working.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, interactivity, and camera.

This practically reads like a QPR3 Beta 3 launch to me, but clearly, we should be expecting another update to roll out sometime in April. This update also arrives with the March security patch in tow, which could explain why it's labeled Beta 2.1. There's also no word as to whether Google has fixed its OTA sideloading issue from last month, which led to soft-bricked devices before the files were finally pulled. For its part, Google is (as usual) telling testers to wait for the OTA update to roll out, no sideloading required.

Usually, this is where I'd point people to download factory images or OTA files if they're too impatient to wait, but neither file is live just yet. This might be related to Beta 2's struggles — after all, Google has left its warning about sideloading live at the top of its site. For now, if you're already enrolled in the Android 14 QPR beta program, you're better off tapping that "Check for update" button until something appears in settings.