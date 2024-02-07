Summary Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 is now available for beta testers, giving them early access to the June Pixel Feature Drop.

The update includes the February security patches and resolves an issue where Circle to Search was unintentionally released only to non-beta users.

The update has a build number of AP21.240119.009 and a Play Services version of 23.50.14.

Until Android 15 arrives, Google's beta program will focus on Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) versions, more commonly known as Pixel Feature Drops. Android 14 QPR2, or the March 2024 Feature Drop, has been put through the paces, and it appears that Google is satisfied with its stability, as that beta program has now ended and another one is just getting started.

Google announced Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 on Reddit today, and while most of the user-facing changes expected with the June Pixel Feature Drop aren't active yet, the new version gives beta testers their first look at the new Circle to Search feature that rolled out to Pixel 8 users on the stable channel last week. The feature is still exclusive to the Pixel 8 series, but this update is being made available to all eligible devices enrolled in the beta program, starting with the Pixel 5a.

Today's update has a build number of AP21.240119.009 and a Play Services version of 23.50.14. The Google Play System Update version is still listed as November 2023, likely an artifact of the buggy January update still being unresolved, but the new firmware does include the February security patches that were pushed to the stable channel earlier this week. The release notes are minimal and almost read like an apology for letting stable channel users get access to Circle to Search before beta testers:

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 resolves the following issue and also includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here. Fixed an issue where Circle to Search wasn't available to Beta users. This feature was unintentionally released only to non-Beta users. (Issue #323331515)

So far, we've noticed that the update installs quickly, even though it clocks in at 237MB on the Pixel 6 and 301MB on the Pixel 8 Pro. It seems Google's on-again, off-again app optimization improvements are back on with this version, after we had seen intermittent slow and speedy installation times throughout the QPR2 beta.

Mishaal Rahman's usual Twitter thread doing a deep dive on changes discovered in the code from this version is expected to come later today as he works on individual articles covering some of the juicier features. We can't spoil much, but it might be good to check the Android Police home page in an hour or so, in addition to other publications where Rahman contributes, like Android Central and Android Authority.

If you'd like to dig into the new version yourself, just enroll in the Android Beta Program and head to Settings → System → System update on your Pixel to install it. Or if you'd rather use the manual method, Google has already published the factory images and OTA files. Happy flashing!

Thanks: Eduardo and Moshe