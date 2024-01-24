Summary Google has released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1, which includes fixes for various bugs and issues on eligible devices.

The patch release addresses problems such as overlay opening in landscape mode, unlocking issues with always-on display mode, and incorrect default search engine settings.

Fixes have also been made for degraded audio quality, incorrect scaling of icons in picture-in-picture mode, and issues specific to foldable and tablet devices.

Google's gearing up for its March Pixel Feature Drop, and the beta program for this release is moving along quickly. Since opening access to Quarterly Platform Release 2, as it's internally known, in late November, many new features have been added and the resultant bugs squashed. Today, over a dozen more problems were resolved as the company issued what it's calling a patch release.

Google announced Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 on Reddit, noting that it has a build number of AP11.231215.009 on eligible devices, which run from the Pixel 5a 5G up through the company's most recent flagships, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The security patch level on this build is January 2024, and the Google Play Services version is 23.45.23. In its release notes, Google cites the following 16 bug fixes, all of which appear to be fairly minor or specific to one-off situations:

Today we’re sending you an Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 patch (AP11.231215.009) which includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue that prevented overlays such as the Game Dashboard from opening while the device was in landscape mode. (Issue #312516206)

Fixed an issue where the device sometimes failed to unlock if always-on display mode was enabled and the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue where the height of the Quick Settings dialog that lists Bluetooth devices sometimes expanded unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where the default search engine for the device would sometimes be set to the wrong provider after restoring device data from a cloud backup.

Fixed an issue where the display area of Quick Settings didn't update correctly after changing the system display size in accessibility settings.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused degraded audio quality when making calls or recording using the microphone.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user from changing device keyboard settings.

Fixed an issue that caused some translations to be missing for various languages.

Fixed an issue where work profile icons were not shown for work apps when the work profile was paused.

Fixed an issue that caused some shaders to render incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where icons sometimes scaled incorrectly when entering picture-in-picture mode while the device was rotated.

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the launcher was sometimes empty if the device was locked while unfolded and then unlocked after the device was folded.

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where, after folding or unfolding the device and then launching a pair of apps that were already open in split-screen mode, the app divider stopped responding to touch controls.

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the screen sometimes flickered when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue for tablet devices that sometimes caused a gray screen to briefly flash when dismissing some on screen activities.

Fixed an issue for tablet devices that caused the touch targets for taskbar icons and navigation buttons to be smaller than usual.

We're already seeing the OTA update on several devices, ranging from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8 Pro. It's relatively lightweight, clocking in at 132MB on the Pixel 6, 142MB on the Pixel 7 Pro, and 152MB on the Pixel 8 Pro. To check if it's available on your device, make sure it's enrolled in the beta program and head to Settings → System → Software updates → System update. Alternatively, you can sideload the OTA or flash the factory images.

Given how minor these fixes seem to be, we wouldn't be surprised if this is the last beta update for QPR2 before the next Pixel Feature Drop goes public. QPR2 took over for Android 14's first Feature Drop, QPR1, a bit faster than we had expected, so it's possible we might see a beta build of QPR3, or the June Pixel Feature Drop, as soon as next month.