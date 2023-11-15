This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Google has released Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1, the next Quarterly Platform Release, ahead of schedule, surprising many.

This release includes bug fixes for issues such as package manager crashes, feedback submission problems, and 5G network connectivity.

Beta testers who wish to install the stable build of Android 14 QPR1 will need to refuse this update and opt out of the beta program as soon as possible. When the stable update arrives in December, you will then be able to update via OTA — but not if you accept today's update.

Android 14 got off to a late start, but Google quickly moved to get things back on schedule with its beta program for Android 14 QPR1, otherwise known as the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. Beta testing on this version has moved along quickly — perhaps faster than any of us were expecting, as Google is already done testing this version and has kicked off the beta program for its next Quarterly Platform Release. Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 is now here with our first glimpse of the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop.

Google announced the new version on its Android Beta subreddit today, noting that it carries a build number of AP11.231020.013/.013.A1/.014 on eligible devices, which include Pixel phones and tablets from the 5a through to the 8 Pro. The company lists a handful of bug fixes in its release notes for the new version, though early testing seems to indicate that there's a bit more to this release than what's shown here:

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 resolves the top issues that are described in the following list and includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here. Fixed an issue that caused the package manager to crash when installing some apps. (Issue #303849830)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from submitting feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app. (Issue #307592531)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from connecting to a 5G network when it was available. (Issue #306294357)

The update throws a Usage & diagnostics data popup on first-run, asking if you'd like to opt into diagnostics and sharing links to Google's updated privacy policies. 9to5Google also noticed that App Info pages now have the package name of the APK displayed at the bottom, as shown in the third screenshot below.

Close

Another small tweak is evident in the volume slider UI, which has ditched Google's awkward design paradigm of chunky sliders paired with thin lines to indicate the remaining percentage. Now, the width is uniform, and the area that indicates how far you have left to go is simply dimmed. Meanwhile, Mishaal Rahman has started up an awesome Twitter thread doing a deep dive on all the minor changes he's finding in this new version.

Close

The volume slider in Android 14 QPR1 (left) vs. QPR2 (right)

This new version making its debut as beta testers were perhaps expecting a near-final build of December's Pixel Feature Drop presents a problem: if you were testing QPR1 and expecting to leave the beta program when the stable build became available, you'll have to refuse today's update and opt out of the beta program right away. Sadly, this is the only way you'll be able to accept the stable update as an OTA in December.

For those who want to stay on the bleeding edge, you can simply accept this update and stay enrolled in the Android Beta Program, and you will continue to get beta updates throughout QPR2's development. You can also use Android Flash Tool to manually sideload the QPR2 OTA or factory images.

Thanks: Nick