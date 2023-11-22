Summary Google surprises users by releasing Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 within days of the first beta being released.

Beta 1.1 is a minor update to fix issues like app removal after a system update and system stability, performance, and connectivity problems.

Google's optimizations have made the installation time for updates much faster, especially for Pixel 7, 8, and Tablet, which use LZ4 compression.

In a surprising move, Google dropped the first Android 14 QPR2 (March 2024 Feature Drop) beta in mid-November. This was unexpected as the company is still beta testing Android 14's first Feature Drop, which is due in December 2023. The QPR2 Beta 1 contained several improvements, including the ability to remove the At a Glance widget (finally!), per-app screen record, and a revamped volume slider. Now, less than a week after QPR2's first beta dropped, Google has released Beta 1.1, a small update packing some minor bug fixes.

Google's release notes for Android 14's QPR2 Beta 1.1 is relatively short. It highlights some under-the-hood system stability and performance improvements, along with a fix that caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed.

This minor update to Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn't be installed on a device even if they hadn't been installed previously.

Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.

If your Pixel is enrolled in the Android beta program and running the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1, the Beta 1.1 OTA update should automatically appear on your phone. Since this is a minor release, the download size is also relatively small. The OTA update for the Pixel 8 Pro is 10MB in size, 17.1MB for the Pixel 7 Pro, and 7MB for the Pixel 6. Alternatively, you can grab the OTA file or factory image from Google and sideload or flash it manually on your Pixel.

You might notice the update installing a lot faster on your Pixel than before. That's due to Google making several underlying optimizations, bringing the install time down to a few minutes from 30–40 minutes previously. The faster installation time is even more noticeable on the Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel Tablet, as they use LZ4 compression to speed up the process.

You can go through our Android 14 QPR2 what's new roundup to get an overview of all the changes Google plans to include in the March 2024 Feature Drop for Pixels. If the features look tempting, follow this guide to install the Android 14 QPR Beta on your Pixel easily.

If your Pixel is running Android 14 QPR1 Beta and you want to move to the stable channel without a wipe, wait until Google releases the next stable QPR build. This window will soon open when the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop lands in a few weeks. Until then, leave the beta program and ignore the OTA that will downgrade your phone to the last stable Android 14 release.