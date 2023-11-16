Summary The first beta of Android 14 QPR2 enhances screen recording by allowing you to record the entire screen or a single app, with options for device or microphone audio.

Per-app screen recording hides the notification shade and navigation bar, ensuring privacy and preventing interruptions from new notifications while recording.

Screen casting a single app in Android 14 QPR2 beta provides a privacy-focused feature, ensuring that your phone's home screen and data are not visible when casting to another device.

Google has been working on enhancing the built-in screen recording capabilities of the Pixels for a while now. Signs of the company developing a per-app recording feature emerged in Android 13 QPR1 in December 2022. Several months later, the option was spotted in a partially working state on an Android 14 beta by Android guru Mishaal Rahman but was never implemented in the stable release of the OS. The feature is also missing from all the Android 14 QPR1 beta releases so far. It appears that Google will roll out single app screen recording with Android 14's March 2024 Feature Drop.

The first Android 14 QPR2 beta enhances the built-in screen recorder by adding an option to record the "Entire screen" or "a single app." The ability to record the device or microphone audio is available in both modes. But if you switch to single app screen recording, the "Show touches on screen" option is not available.

Tapping the Start recording button will bring up the app switcher from where you can select the application whose screen you want to record. After this, a three-second timer will appear, following which the screen recording starts.

The notification shade and navigation bar are hidden in per-app recording, ensuring your conversations, email notifications, and food delivery orders remain private. The notification shade is also not visible when you expand it to stop the recording. Additionally, nothing is captured if you exit the app while the recording is ongoing. New incoming notifications are also hidden, saving you a lot of unwanted frustration.

If you frequently share screen recordings with friends or family, the ability to limit recording to a single app should significantly speed up your workflow, as you won't have to trim the video later on to remove unwanted content.

Like single-app screen recording, Android 14 QPR2 beta allows a single app to be cast to a compatible device. This excellent privacy-focused addition ensures your phone's home screen and other data are not viewable when casting to a friend's TV.

You can try single-app screen recording and casting on your Pixel by installing the first beta of Android 14 QPR2, which Google just released for compatible Pixel phones. Do note that since this is the first beta of the OS, Google could make minor tweaks or changes to how per-app screen recording works in future beta builds.

If you are a part of the Android 14 beta program, your Pixel should have already received an OTA update to QPR2 beta. Google recommends exiting the program if you want to migrate to the stable Android 14 December Feature Drop when it lands next month. Until then, ignore the downgrade OTA to Android 14, as it will format your device otherwise.