Summary Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners can now join the Android 14 QPR1 Beta program, giving them early access to features and updates before the official release of the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop.

The Pixel 8 devices come with impressive hardware, including the robust Tensor G3 chipset, 8 or 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and advanced security features like biometric face unlock.

Google's commitment to providing seven years of full OS updates ensures that Pixel 8 users may experience Android 21 by 2030, showcasing the company's dedication to refining the Android experience.

The Android landscape is ever-changing, and currently, all eyes are on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by Google. These flagship smartphones have consistently led the way within the Android world, pioneering the latest OS advancements. Today, they venture into a fresh domain with the Android 14 QPR1 Beta program.

For those enthusiastic Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro owners who've just gotten their hands on the devices, there's some thrilling news. No more waiting on the sidelines with the stable Android 14 version, because the Android 14 QPR1 Beta program has officially rolled out for these devices (via Droidlife). The latest builds for these phones, intriguingly codenamed "shiba" and "husky," align them with the current release versions of the other supported Pixel models.

Now, if you're scratching your head, wondering why there's a beta for Android 14 when the stable version was released just a week ago, here's a refresher. Google's Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) program is a mechanism that allows Google to unveil sizable Android updates every three months. This particular beta method enables a prolonged beta phase, facilitating the detection of bugs, introduction of fresh features, and paving the path for a seamless version of these substantial quarterly rollouts. Android 14 QPR1 is scheduled for an official launch as the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, but beta testers can get an early taste.

Signing up for the QPR1 beta is a breeze. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users can simply register through the Android Beta Program portal, which prompts an over-the-air update for the phone. If you're tech-savvy and prefer a hands-on approach, there are options to flash the factory image or OTA file directly.

If things pan out as they should and Google keeps its current Android numbering scheme, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get Android 21 in 2030. That’s bonkers if you think about it! — Android Police Google Editor Manuel Vonau in our Google Pixel 8 review

Beyond the software, it's worth acknowledging the Pixel 8 series' hardware prowess. With the robust Tensor G3 chipset paired with 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, it promises performance leaps. The inclusion of the Titan M2 security chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and the IP68 water and dust resistance further solidify its robustness.

On the software end, though, the Pixel 8 takes pride in a remarkable seven-year full OS update promise. This ambitious commitment potentially ensures Pixel 8 users could experience Android 21 by 2030. Additionally, the Pixel 8 debuts enhanced security measures, including a more secure biometric face unlock with Class 3 support, making online banking and payments safer.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's entry into the Android 14 QPR1 Beta program signifies Google's consistent efforts in refining the Android experience. As these devices continue to push the boundaries, Android enthusiasts have much to look forward to.