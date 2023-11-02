Summary Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 is now rolling out to eligible devices, bringing bug fixes and November's security patches in an update that ranges in size from 40 to 100+ megabytes.

The update addresses various issues such as call reception, Quick Settings app launching, and settings app crashes.

Despite some remaining bugs related to Bluetooth audio and lock screen, Google has time to resolve them before the stable release in December.

Android 14 wasn't even officially available when Google launched the beta program for its next major release, the December Pixel Feature Drop, otherwise known as Android 14 Quarterly Platform Release 1. This is the version that's expected to bring a round of features that were advertised with the Pixel 8 series, but not available at the time of launch — things like Video Magic Eraser and an improved Smart Reply. And it should also bring a nice selection of new functionality to older Pixels, so you'll be happy to know that development is churning along nicely.

Google just announced Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 on Reddit today, and the update is already rolling out to eligible devices. The new version includes the November security patches and clocks in at around 40MB on the Pixel 7 Pro, but balloons to 103MB on the Pixel 8 Pro, which has been playing a bit of catch-up with this beta. Regardless of model, Google's release notes highlight an impressive list of bug fixes:

This minor update to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from receiving calls. (Issue #298747690)

Fixed an issue where tapping or long-pressing a Quick Settings tile sometimes failed to launch the corresponding app or settings menu. (Issue #302147272)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when checking for system software updates. (Issue #303739210)

Fixed an issue that prevented Device Mirroring from working correctly with Pixel Fold devices. (Issue #302003079)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the system settings for large screen user per-app overrides from loading.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Camera HAL to apply the wrong tuning profile when an app requested a certain camera mode.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI or device to crash if accessibility magnification mode was toggled rapidly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the package installer to crash due to a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system launcher to crash due to a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue that interfered with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity until the device was rebooted.

Fixed issues with Face Unlock reliability.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the device unlock animation to stutter.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when transitioning from always-on display mode to the lock screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation to display incorrectly when a user gestured to open the notification shade.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system UI to crash or consume more memory than necessary.

Fixed an issue that caused the picture-in-picture window to stop displaying with rounded corners after locking and unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused device-to-device transfer data to be saved to an incorrect account.

Fixed an issue that caused some UI elements to render incorrectly when the device font scale was increased.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the work profile badge for an app icon to be displayed in the wrong place while viewing the list of recent apps.

Fixed an issue that caused some text to display in the wrong colors when always-on display features were enabled.

Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot.

Fixed an issue where additional power was still being consumed by mobile network connectivity even after a device connected to Wi-Fi.

Fixed an issue where audio failed to play back or was interrupted if Adaptive Sound was enabled.

Fixed issues with audio playback when using spatial audio.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Wi-Fi service to be interrupted and fail to connect until the device was restarted.

Fixed an issue where the battery level in the status bar sometimes displayed temporarily as 0%.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices where the "All Apps" button on the taskbar was slow to appear immediately after launching an app.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where the lock screen was sometimes still displayed if the device was unlocked and unfolded at the same time.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet devices where a primary user's live wallpaper selection would sometimes be overridden after a secondary user selected a different live wallpaper.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet devices that caused an unsmooth animation when tapping to return to an app from the list of recent apps.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet devices that caused audio to pop when adjusting the volume if a wired headset was connected.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Tablet where a user was returned to the Home screen instead of the app that was open when the device was locked if they unlocked the device using their fingerprint while a screen saver was active.

Fixed an issue that caused memory corruption in rare cases.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.

As lengthy as that list might be, there are still several significant bugs left on Google's issue tracker for the new version — notably, Bluetooth audio issues and problems with the lock screen and always-on display. However, the company still has just over a month to iron out these issues before a stable release is expected in the first or second week of December.

Google says this update may take up to five days to reach all users, depending on device type and carrier, but we're already seeing it on our enrolled phones. All of Google's mobile devices from the Pixel 5a to the Pixel 8 Pro are eligible for this update as long as they're signed up for the beta program. If you're not seeing the update and don't want to wait, you can use Android Flash Tool to sideload the OTA or flash the factory images right away.