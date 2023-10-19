Summary The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are likely to launch new features with the December Pixel Feature Drop, including Zoom Enhance, Video Boost, and checking human temperature using the temperature sensor.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have several advertised features that are yet to launch, such as Zoom Enhance, Video Boost, and the ability to use the temperature sensor to check a human's temperature. We're expecting most of these to come as part of the December Pixel Feature Drop due out in about a month and a half. Testing for this new version is already underway, as Google has opened up the Android 14 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) beta program. Today, the next major update for Pixel phones just got one step closer to release.

Google announced Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 on Reddit, and the update is already rolling out to beta testers using Pixel devices from the 5a up to the Pixel Tablet — however, Google noted that it's "coming soon" for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which had just received their first beta builds last week. This update carries a build number of U1B2.230922.010, and early user reports indicate that it clocks in at about 60MB.

With an update that small, you wouldn't expect many changes, and you'd be right — Google's release notes for this "minor update" only mention fixes for a bug with the under-display fingerprint scanner, one with swapping SIM cards, and various other buggy behavior.

This minor update to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 includes the following fixes: Fixed issues with biometric authentication, such as an issue that sometimes prevented the under-display fingerprint sensor from activating while always-on display features were enabled.

Fixed an issue where, in some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device couldn't connect to cellular service.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Google says the update should reach all eligible users — presumably, aside from Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users — within 5 days. You can check for updates by heading to Settings → System → System update, then tapping Check for update, and you should see it immediately. If you don't, there's always the manual method of sideloading the OTA or flashing the factory images, and it can even be a bit quicker than accepting the OTA.