Summary Google launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2, released the stable version of Android 14, and is already preparing for the December Pixel Feature Drop with a new beta release.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 fixes minor issues like a crashing Settings app, scrolling animation stutter, and system stability problems.

Pixel 8 models are promised Android upgrades for seven years, but support for Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5 ends before December 2023, so these models are not included in the update.

Google's on a roll this week, launching the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 at its hardware event, then releasing the stable version of Android 14 immediately after. The company isn't even taking the time to sit back and admire its work — in fact, it's already looking forward to its next major software release, the December Pixel Feature Drop, also known as Android 14 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1). Beta testing started for this version in late September, and just over two weeks later, Google is already back at it with Beta 2.

Google published the release notes for the new version, though it has yet to make its customary Reddit post marking the rollout. This version has a build number of U1B2.230922.006 and a security patch date of October 2023, just like QPR1 Beta 1. It's a moderately sized update, clocking in at 129MB on the Pixel 6 and 204MB on the Pixel 7 Pro. As you might expect, the fixes listed are relatively minor:

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 resolves the top issues that are described in the following sections and includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user accessed system Bluetooth settings after pairing a device.

Fixed an issue on some devices where the scrolling animation sometimes stuttered or paused.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Separately, we're also hearing that this version introduces a new Software Updates page as a top-level Settings menu on Pixel phones. It combines OS updates with Google Play System updates and standard app updates, giving you a centralized location for making sure you're on the latest software.

Notably, we're not seeing the new Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro on the Android 14 beta downloads page, which makes sense considering the phones have yet to hit shelves. However, we're also not seeing the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, or Pixel 5, either — this is because support for all three of these models ends before December 2023. In contrast, the new Pixel models are promised Android upgrades for seven years.

The devices that will receive this update, provided they're enrolled in the beta program, are the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

As with all of Google's updates, this version could take as long as a week to reach everyone, depending on device type and carrier. You can check to see if it's available by heading to Settings → System → System update, then tapping the Check for update button. If you don't want to wait, remember you can use Android Flash Tool to manually flash the factory images or sideload the OTA.

Thanks: Eduardo, Moshe