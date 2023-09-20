Summary The beta program for Android 14 QPR1 is now available, with the official debut expected in December as the Pixel Feature Drop.

Google's next major OS upgrade, Android 14, will be delayed until October, despite users initially expecting it to be released in August.

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are not included in the Android 14 beta downloads, but they will still receive updates until November and October respectively.

Most Pixel users expected to be on Android 14 by now, but things don't always work out as we'd like. It seems Google will delay the release of its next major OS upgrade until October, when in past years we've seen the new version by August. But that hasn't stopped the company from pushing forward on its next major beta program, and now, Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is here.

In addition to its monthly security patch releases, Google operates on a quarterly release cadence for updates with significant user-facing changes. The company publishes one major Android version update each year, then does three releases with a focus on adding features before seeding another major OS update. The beta program kicking off today will deal with Android 14's first Quarterly Platform Release, or QPR1, which should make its official debut in just under three months as the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop.

Google has updated its Android 14 beta downloads page to add the new version, and we have received user reports of the OTA being available. The update should now be rolling out to everyone who is enrolled in the Android Beta Program. That means that if you were in the Android 14 beta program but do not wish to participate in the QPR1 beta, you'll need to opt out of the beta program and refuse today's update in order to receive the stable build of Android 14 whenever it comes out.

This build carries a version number of U1B1.230908, and it has a security patch date of September 2023. The release notes mention several bug fixes, but we don't expect much of the new Feature Drop functionality to be operational in this version. Google has, however, called out Android 14's user override settings for large-screen devices as a feature it recommends you test.

Features to test In addition to other app testing that you do with Android 14 QPR1, we recommend testing your app with the following features: Large screen user per-app overrides Top resolved issues Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 resolves the top issues that are described in the following sections and includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here. Fixed an issue where the system UI sometimes crashed after notifications were posted or interacted with.

Fixed an issue that caused devices to crash in some cases.

Fixed an issue that caused the recording view to freeze while recording video.

Fixed an issue where a device sometimes couldn't be interacted with after rebooting.

Fixed an issue where device alarms were sometimes reset after installing a system update.

Notably, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are not eligible for this update. Google's 2020 flagship phone was its last to use an off-the-shelf Qualcomm processor instead of its more customized Google Tensor chip, and was thus only guaranteed 3 years of software updates as opposed to the 5-year support window for the Pixel 6 and newer or the rumored extended support on the Pixel 8. The Pixel 5 is still guaranteed updates through October, however.

As for the Pixel 4a 5G, Google had already opted not to support the non-5G variant of the Pixel 4a throughout the Android 14 beta program, as its promised update timeframe ended in August 2023 before that version was due for official release. The Pixel 4a 5G is promised support until November 2023, however, and will continue to receive stable channel updates until then.

Even though Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is starting the process of rolling out, it could take up to a week to reach everyone, depending on your device type and carrier. If you're not enrolled in the beta, you can do that here — once you are, just head to Settings → System → System update, then tap the Check for update button to see if the new version is available. If it's not, you can also use Google's Android Flash Tool to manually sideload the OTA or flash the factory images.