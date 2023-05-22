Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Google is highly motivated to improve the Android experience on big-screen devices now that the company has announced its Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Android 14 has a number of new features that should help in this regard, from split-screen app pairs to using gesture navigation while dragging and dropping. But the biggest improvements in the new version, at least for tablet users, might just be with external physical keyboards.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman has uncovered a completely revamped menu for keyboard shortcuts in Android 14 Beta 2. The new menu is only available for large-screen devices on Android 14 right now, and it replaces the list of shortcuts you can find in Android 13 under Settings -> System -> Languages & input -> Physical keyboard. However, on Android 14, the settings for physical keyboards have been rearranged, so you'll find these shortcuts under Settings -> System -> Keyboard -> Physical keyboard.

Access notification shade

Search + N

Take a full screenshot

Search + Ctrl + S

Access list of shortcuts

Search + /

Back button

Search + ~ | Search + Backspace | Search + Left Arrow

Access home screen

Search + H | Search + Return

Overview of open apps

Search + Tab

Cycle through recent apps (forward)

Alt + Tab

Cycle through recent apps (back)

Alt + Shift + Tab

Launcher search

Search

Hide and show taskbar

Search + T

Access system settings

Search + I

Access Google Assistant

Search + A

Lock screen

Search + L

Pull up Notes for quick memo

Search + Ctrl + N

Split screen with current app on right

Search + Ctrl + Right Arrow

Split screen with current app on left

Search + Ctrl + Left Arrow

Switch from split screen to full screen

Search + Ctrl + Up Arrow

Move split screen app

Search + Ctrl + Down Arrow

Switch input language (next)

Ctrl + Space | Search + Space

Switch input language (previous)

Ctrl + Shift + Space | Ctrl + Search + Space

Open assist app

Search + A

Open browser app

Search + B

Open calculator app

Search + U

Open calendar app

Search + K

Open contacts app

Search + C

Open email app

Search + E

Open maps app

Search + M

Open music app

Search + P

Open SMS app

Search + S

The list is much more robust than its current implementation, with a total of 34 shortcuts for 29 separate functions, compared to the 13 we see today on Android 13. The key combinations are now also grouped into three tabs for better organization — System, Input, and Open apps — and there's a search bar to quickly sift through the options. However, not all the shortcuts are new, of course.

From our testing, two of the back button shortcuts are new: Search + Backspace already worked, but Search + ~ and Search + Left Arrow aren't available on Android 13. Search + H to go home is also new, but Search + Enter already works.

The option to press Search to quickly open your launcher's search function is also new — pressing Search now opens your Assistant app, but that's been moved to Search + A in Android 14. Currently, the Search + A shortcut opens your calculator app, but that functionality is moving to a new key combo at Search + U.

These new shortcuts arrive alongside the ability to remap modifier keys, so if your keyboard doesn't have a Search button, you can easily map the Ctrl, Alt, Caps Lock, Command, or Windows key to perform that function. By default, the Windows key on PC keyboards or the Command key on Apple keyboards operates as the Search key.