The idea behind Android’s work profile is that you can easily separate your work from your personal life without having to carry a second smartphone around. All your work apps reside in a dedicated container that can easily be turned off at the end of the day, either manually or on a timer through Android’s Digital Wellbeing app. Starting in Android 14, though, Google’s making some key changes to how the work profile, well, works.

In earlier versions of the Android OS, swiping over to the work tab in the launcher and then tapping the “pause work apps” button would turn off instead of actually pause the work profile. This might sound like a distinction without a difference, but in Android, it actually means something. When a profile is turned off, all apps stop running as well, meaning they can’t poll for notifications or do anything. When a profile is paused, though, apps keep running in the background, so they can continue to poll for notifications.

In Android 14, the OS now pauses instead of turning off the work profile when the user taps the “pause work apps” button. The text in the work profile tab has been subtly modified to reflect this change, as you can see below.

Left: Turning off a work profile in Android 13. Right: Pausing a work profile in Android 14.

How do I actually know that Android 14 pauses instead of turning off the work profile, and why should you care? I was first made aware of this change thanks to Android Enterprise expert Jason Bayton, who attended Google’s annual Android Enterprise Partner Summit. I, too, was confused at first when I heard about what had supposedly changed, since Google’s documentation clearly states that you’re already “pausing your work profile” when you hit the button that says “pause work apps.” After a bit of testing, though, I can confirm that Android 14 indeed changes how it manages the lifecycle of the work profile.

Using an ADB command, I compared the output of the “dumpsys user” command — which returns detailed information about each “user” on Android — before and after turning off/pausing the work profile. (A work profile in Android is also known as a “managed profile.” I used the FOSS app Shelter to create a work profile on my device for this test.)

Here’s the output before turning off the work profile on a device running Android 13:

And here’s the output after turning off the work profile on that same device:

As you can see, before turning it off, the work profile’s state was labeled as “RUNNING_UNLOCKED” which means it was actively running. After turning it off, the state was changed to “-1” and the flag QUIET_MODE was applied to it. Managed profiles can be put into quiet mode through the UserManager#requestQuietModeEnabled(...) API so long as they have the requisite permission. When quiet mode is enabled, “apps in a managed profile don’t run, generate notifications, or consume data or battery.” The quiet mode API basically provides a way for apps like the launcher and Digital Wellbeing to toggle the status of the work profile.

Now, here’s the output of the same command before pausing the work profile, only this time on a device running Android 14:

And now after pausing the work profile:

Although the QUIET_MODE flag has still been applied, the state of the work profile is still labeled as “RUNNING_UNLOCKED”, which means it’s still running in the background.

Now that I’ve shown that Android 14 changes the behavior of the work profile, I have to explain why you should care. And for that I’ll turn to the person who first broke this news: Android Enterprise expert Jason Bayton. In his blog post mentioning the change, he explains:

Why would you choose to pause a work profile rather than just turn it off? Applications continue to receive notifications and data in the background, so you're not inundated by them when you turn the profile on. Work apps are immediately available when unpausing (no wait time, or sync required).

Update policies continue to apply, so they can do so in the background rather than when the profile is back on. Obviously apps shared between both profiles will update even if the work profile is turned off, but apps only in the work profile won't unless the profile is on, normally.

Cross profile contacts are identified, so you'll know you're getting a call from the boss while the profile is paused. When completely off the numbers aren't identified.

Aside from making it faster and more convenient to get back to work, Android 14’s work profile changes also mean you’re never truly away from work even if you pause the work profile. You’ll now definitely know when your boss or a colleague is calling you, and you’ll never show up as offline to work colleagues. Google basically replaced the previous behavior with an aggressive do-not-disturb mode, but we all know that not all jobs will respect that you’re off the clock. Better start working on establishing those boundaries now!