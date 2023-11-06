Summary Android 14's first official update is rolling out for eligible Pixel phones, accompanied by bug fixes to enhance the user experience.

Google has published its November security bulletin, detailing some of the fixes included in the update, categorizing them into two security patch levels.

The update addresses the green tint issue on the always-on display, as well as various high-severity and critical issues, including vulnerabilities in different components like framework, system, Statsd, and DNS Resolver.

Android 14 took a little longer to make its debut than we were expecting, but after going public alongside the release of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, development seems to be chugging along. Google's beta program has already started testing the December Pixel Feature Drop, and right on time, the company has begun to roll out its first official update to Android 14 for eligible Pixel phones.

As it typically does on the first Monday of each month, Google announced the November security update today on its Pixel help forums, noting that it has a version number of UP1A.231105.003 on most devices (but that ends in 001 on older Pixels and 004 on the Pixel 8 series). A handful of bug fixes have arrived to improve the experience on Pixel devices — most notably, one that solves the green tint issue some users were having with the always-on display:

What’s included The November 2023 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Display & Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions *[1] NFC Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions System Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed

Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop *[3] User Interface Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera Touch Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise *[2]

Meanwhile, Google has published its November 2023 Security Bulletin, which outlines some of the more serious fixes contained in this update. The company splits its fixes into two security patch levels to make it easier for OEMs to implement device-specific changes.

The first, dated November 1, outlines fixes for eight high-severity CVEs in the framework, seven in the system, and a critical-severity issue (CVE-2023-40113) that was not affecting Android 14 users, but could have led to "local information disclosure" on Android 11, 12, and 13 devices. In addition to these, Google is sending out fixes for vulnerabilities in the Statsd and DNS Resolver subcomponents via Google Play System updates.

The second security patch level has a date of November 5 and deals with several issues that were unlikely to be affecting the Pixel devices receiving today's update. Five of these plugged kernel vulnerabilities in older Android versions, and another six dealt with issues affecting MediaTek components. However, there were four critical issues to go with seven high-severity bugs on closed-source Qualcomm components that received patches, and an additional six high-severity patches for other Qualcomm components.

Today's update is going out to all Pixel phones from the 4a 5G up to the 8 and 8 Pro. To install it, head to Settings → System → System update, then tap Check for update. If you're not seeing it and would rather not wait, it's now pretty easy to manually install updates using Android Flash Tool.

Thanks: Armando