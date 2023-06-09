Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

It's clear that one of Google's main goals with Android 14 has been to improve the tablet experience — just in time for the release of the company's new large-screen lineup, the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. In earlier versions, we've found a massive new list of hardware keyboard shortcuts, support for touchpad gestures, and a new App Pairs feature for automatic split-screen multitasking, among other quality of life improvements for large-screen devices. Now, Android 14 Beta 3 has brought a subtle change for people who use an external mouse with their tablet.

As spotted by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, the mouse pointer has received a makeover in the latest beta build. In Android 13 and past versions, it was a very angular arrow that looked a lot like the pointer on Windows, macOS, and even Google's own Chrome OS. Now, it's a more playful paper airplane shape with rounded corners.

mouse-pointer-android-13-vs-14-2

Mouse pointers in Android 13 (left) and Android 14 (right); via Mishaal Rahman

In losing the trailing stem, Google was able to fatten up the triangular portion of the mouse pointer by a few pixels while decreasing the overall footprint. It's a bit more fitting with the larger touch targets in a typical Android app's UI, and the rounded corners are in line with some of Google's recent Material You icons.

True, it's a small change, but these things add up. Toss in other finishing touches like an improved Battery Saver, new charging indicator, and the resurrection of a beloved Android 11 feature, and Google's upcoming Android 14 release is shaping up to be a big one from a UX standpoint.