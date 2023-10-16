Summary Android 14 focuses on refinement more than new features, improving memory management and performance in particular.

Frozen cached applications in Android 14 consume up to 50% fewer CPU cycles compared to Android 13, resulting in better efficiency.

Android 14 also optimizes app launches, reducing cold app starts and improving power consumption for a faster user experience.

Android's has historically pushed the limits with cutting-edge developments. But when new systems are implemented, they have a tendency to break existing functionality, so updates can sometimes decrease battery life and performance. Android 14 is bucking these trends by focusing more on refinement than new features, and there are a handful of changes that should help with memory management in particular.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman called attention to four such changes on X (formerly Twitter). One of the most notable enhancements is the introduction of frozen cached applications. Android 14 freezes cached apps after they've been idle for a brief period, effectively allocating them no CPU time. In beta testing, this resulted in cached processes utilizing up to 50% fewer CPU cycles compared to Android 13.

Complementing this is the optimized approach to broadcasts. To guarantee that frozen apps remain inactive, Android 14 has refined how apps perceive context-registered broadcasts once they're designated as cached. These broadcasts can now be queued, and repetitive ones like BATTERY_CHANGED can be condensed into a singular broadcast. This streamlined approach ensures a smoother operational flow.

A significant side benefit of these two optimizations is the rapidity of app launches. By bolstering the limits on the maximum number of cached apps, Android 14 can diminish cold app starts, which traditionally demand more CPU cycles. Preliminary results from devices with 8GB RAM indicated 20% fewer cold app starts, while 12GB RAM devices witnessed reductions exceeding 30%. Such improvements translate directly to a more efficient power consumption model and a swifter user experience.

Furthermore, Android 14 has significantly reduced the memory footprint. The Android Runtime, which has been updated to ART 14 in the new Android version, has undergone optimizations, decreasing code size by an average of 9.3% without any compromise in performance. Smaller code means less strain on memory and storage, enhancing overall efficiency.

While these changes weren't broadly publicized during Android 14's initial announcement, they should have major user-facing implications nonetheless. The focus on these under-the-hood refinements demonstrates Google's commitment to not just introducing new features but also optimizing the foundational aspects of the OS.

In real-world applications, Android 14 has addressed longstanding issues on Pixel devices, notably the Pixel 6 and 7. Users of these devices often reported overheating and excessive battery drain, but with Android 14, many have observed their phones running cooler, smoother, and displaying enhanced battery life. While Google hasn't explicitly attributed these improvements to any specific changes, the OS seems to have made several internal optimizations to ameliorate these concerns.