Every new major Android release is bound to have some bugs and issues. Android 14 appeared to be an exception, with initial reports from Pixel 6 and 7 owners praising the OS for improving their phone's thermals and battery life. But some Pixel 6 owners are not as lucky. While they are not facing overheating or battery drain issues, they have run into a bigger problem and are experiencing storage problems after installing the latest Android release. In some cases, users reportedly lost access to their phone's internal storage and files stored on it.

The lack of access to the internal storage is also causing issues in apps, as they cannot download any data to the phone. Using the Files app to free up space is of no help either. It only shows the space occupied by apps; for all other categories — Downloads, Images, Videos, Audio, and Documents — the storage used is shown as zero (via Google support forums).

Some other users were not locked out of their phone's storage, but they ran into random app crashes and "storage is full" notifications. And this is despite their phone having more than enough free space.

The issue appears to be affecting Pixel 6 owners with multiple user profiles. The Verge's Umar Shakir tried to reproduce the bug on his Pixel 6a, and while he could not replicate the exact problem, the phone crashed multiple times. He even got a "System UI isn't responding" error once. This indicates the bug has something to do with multiple user profiles.

If you are among the unlucky few Pixel 6 owners to have been locked out of your phone's storage, switch to the secondary profile. Your phone might be usable that way, though you won't have access to any app or files associated with the primary profile. This is why it is recommended to back up your Android phone periodically to avoid such unforeseen situations.

Based on this Reddit thread, contacting Google support is not going to help much, with the support staff recommending booting the phone into safe mode, which does not help in any way.

Strangely, the issue does not seem to affect Pixel 7 units. If you have multiple user profiles on your Pixel 6, avoid updating to Android 14 until Google rolls out a potential fix. The company has yet to acknowledge the issue, though.

For now, if you are locked out of your Pixel 6's storage after updating to Android 14, factory reset appears to be the only option. But this is a viable solution if you don't have any important files saved on the device. Otherwise, you must wait until Google confirms the problem and rolls out a fix for it.