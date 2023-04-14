Google Wallet not only picked up its old name back last year but also got a significant design overhaul, and is now your one-stop shop for all your credit cards, transit passes, and gift and loyalty cards from your favorite stores. With Android 14, the Google app may become a tad smarter with the ability to use your location to suggest loyalty cards to help you save some cash — in case you forgot to use them.

Just a few years ago, Google Wallet could notify users when they were near a store that they had a loyalty card saved for. But the feature was ultimately dropped as Google’s digital wallet underwent revision after revision. Now, it looks like Google is preparing to bring back a similar capability for the upcoming Android 14 release, according to Android whiz Mishaal Rahman, over at XDA.

Rahman spotted a feature string labeled FEATURE_WALLET_LOCATION_BASED_SUGGESTIONS while digging into Android 14 Beta 1. Its description reads, “The device supports showing location-based suggestions for wallet cards provided by the default payment app.”

This short summary doesn’t specify if this will be linked to Google Wallet — even though it’s usually the default payment app on most top Android phones. But it’s an educated guess that Google could potentially bring location-based loyalty card (or even ticket and transit pass) suggestions to the Wallet app, as it already works with loyalty cards and supported similar reminders in the past.

How these location-based reminders will work is still up in the air. We don’t know if you’ll receive a notification when you are close to an eligible store, or if Wallet’s lock screen (or quick setting) shortcut will subtly offer a nudge.

There is a possibility that this feature won’t ship with Android 14 at all — Google has, on several occasions, waited a year or two before delivering similarly in-development features with a major Android update. While we aren’t getting our hopes too high just yet, Google adding location-tied card suggestions to Wallet would absolutely make everyday shopping that much easier.