Your phone might just have got Android 13, but Google is already hard at work on Android 14. The very first developer preview of the next Android version is already out, letting us have a sneak peek at some of the latest features Google is baking. And while it may not look like much at first, there are plenty of fun new features we're already getting familiarized with. One of the most notable ones that have been spotted is a new option that might let you keep tabs on, and easily remove, bloatware installed by your carrier or device manufacturer.

Android 14 has added a new option to see "apps installed in the background," as spotted by Mishaal Rahman and published on XDA. It's not a user-facing option at the moment — instead, it's hidden behind a separate, seemingly in-development version of the Settings app called "Spa," which is gated behind a developer flag.

2 Images Source: Mishaal Rahman, XDA

Close

When you open the menu, you'll see a description saying, "your device manufacturer may install apps on your device in the background, or allow your carrier and other partners to do so." That page would list any apps that were installed in the background without your knowledge, and it would let you uninstall them easily.

It's less common these days than it used to be because people began noticing, but manufacturers and carriers have been known to install bloatware on the devices of users in the background. None of it is necessary for your phone to work properly, so it can be safely removed.

This feature is currently hidden away, and this is, after all, the very first developer preview of Android 14. That may mean we'll see it developed into a complete, user-facing feature or scrapped within the next few months. Only time will tell.