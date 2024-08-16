Summary
- Chromecast with Google TV is on its way out, with Google currently selling its leftover stock.
- The tech giant now has a smarter Google TV Streamer that runs of Android TV 14, with AI features that curate content, full summaries, reviews, and season breakdowns.
- Older Chromecasts may not be able to utilize the new streamer's key features due to hardware limitations, but they'll still receive an Android TV 14 update.
Google has discontinued its Chromecast line of streaming devices, and even though you still might find the stick available for purchase on the Google Store, that won't be the case for long.
After serving as the chief streamer at Google for over a decade, the tech giant's new Google TV Streamer has taken over the reins. The new streaming device, which is better than its predecessor in almost all aspects barring portability, costs $100, marking a 233 percent, or $70 increase over the Chromecast HD and a 100 percent, or $50, increase over the Chromecast 4K.
The new device features Google's AI smarts, with the tech giant saying that it would be able to curate content for you based on your preferences and viewing history across all subscribed platforms, paired with full summaries, reviews, and season-by-season breakdowns of shows powered by AI.
According to an Android Authority report, the publication has learned that the 4K and HD Chromecast with Google TV will both eventually be upgraded to Android 14 (which the Google TV Streamer runs on), and considering that the original Chromecast only lost support after 10 years in existence, that is plausible. And although, via a software update, the last-gen Chromecasts might become privy to some of the features that the new streamer boasts, like Android TV 14's call notifications or the AI smarts, there is one Google TV Streamer feature that won't be able to make the jump to older Chromecasts, and that is because of hardware limitations.
Hold onto your Chromecast if you don't need a device that doubles as a smart home hub
Thread support, which Google touts as one of the new streamer's key features, wouldn't make the cut on older Chromecasts. Although Google can push the necessary software drivers and support for older Chromecasts, the missing piece is a dedicated Thread radio chip, which means that even with Android 14, older Chromecasts just won't be able to utilize the networking protocol.
Regardless, older Chromecasts aren't e-waste just yet. According to the report, the 4K Chromecast is expected to receive security updates up until the end of September 2025, while the HD Chromecast will be supported until the end of September 2027, letting users squeeze out a few more years of usage without compromising on utlility and security.
Chromecast with Google TV (HD)
The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has everything we like about 2020's Chromecast with Google TV, minus the 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. If you're looking for a streaming dongle to use on a sub-4K display, this is a great pick — but consider springing for the previous generation if you think you might upgrade your TV in the near future.
Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
Although it's a couple of years old now, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is still holding its own as a great all-around option for your home theater. Long-term usage has proven a couple of flaws — namely, a limited amount of storage space that can get bogged down with system files and apps — but that hasn't stopped us from highly recommending Google's latest puck-shaped gadget. With a great UI, an excellent remote, and support for all the audio and video standards you'd expect, it's still a solid buy.
Google TV Streamer
The Google TV Streamer is a new set-top streaming device from Google that improves upon the Chromecast 4K. It boasts Dolby Vision, which should offer a wider range of colors and deeper blacks when viewing supported content, and even doubles as a smart home hub with Thread support and Matter compatibility. With AI smarts in tow, the device can curate content based on your preferences across all of your subscriptions, and organize them conveniently in one place.