Ads are necessary for service providers, websites, and apps to make money, but there's a fine line between acceptable ads and overbearing ones. Full-screen ads are, more often than not, firmly in the latter category. They can take over your phone's screen and, a lot of the time, they can also be hard to close. Thankfully, it appears Android 14 will let you manually revoke full-screen notification permissions from apps, in an attempt to further cull the issue.

Starting with Android 14, the USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT permission, which is used by apps to provide full-screen notifications, can be turned on or off by the user, as discovered by Mishaal Rahman. By disabling the permission, apps should have a harder time throwing full-screen popups at you — keep in mind that this permission isn't the only way apps have to give you full-screen ads, but it's one that can be abused by ad providers.

The USE_FULL_SCREEN_INTENT permission is the one that's used by dialer and clock apps to show incoming call or alarm notifications in full screen, usually when your phone's screen is turned off. By disabling the permission, apps won't be able to show these full-screen notifications at all.

In addition to giving the user freedom to turn the permission on or off, Google will also not grant the permission by default to apps you download from the Play Store starting later this year — the only exceptions to this rule being dialer apps and alarm clock apps. The operating system won't automatically revoke the permission if you installed the app before updating to Android 14, mind you, so if you have any that could use turning this off, you'll have to do so manually once you update your phone.

This feature is landing as part of Android 14, which should be coming any day now given we're already on Beta 5.