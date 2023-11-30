Summary The first Android 14 feature bundle is here. New highlights include new Kitchen Emoji combinations for Gboard, giving users even more options to express themselves.

Google is also enhancing security by allowing users to set a custom PIN for their FIDO2 security keys.

Wear OS is getting updates to make controlling smart home devices easier. Users can now control light groups and set their status right from their watch. Assistant Routines will also be supported soon, enabling more complex actions with voice commands.

December is coming up, and as an Android fan, you know what this means: the first quarterly Android 14 Feature Drop should hit phones around the world fairly soon. It looks like with the new Android release, Google switched things up a bit. The company is marketing the December Feature Drop as a “feature bundle,” likely in an effort to preserve the Feature Drop name for Pixel updates. This can only help make clearer which Android 14 devices get which features, so without further ado, here's which new capabilities are coming to all of Android.

First up, Google is adding new Emoji Kitchen combinations to Gboard’s ever-growing list of possible emoji mashups. The company provides 📸 + 🤯 and 🌟 + 🍗 as examples, though there are likely countless more new options that are just waiting to be discovered. There is no timeline for when to expect these to roll out, but for what it’s worth, we’ve been able to recreate the two samples already.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On the security front, Google makes it possible to set a custom PIN for your FIDO2 security keys. This can be used to log into websites and apps without using a password that still require a PIN when using physical keys. With support for a PIN, you can ensure that your hardware keys can’t be used by a bad actor if they’re stolen, as they’d need to enter the PIN to use them.

Wear OS, smart home, and TV upgrades

Google wants to make it easier to control your smart home right from your wrist with Wear OS. The company is adding the option to control light groups on its Home Wear OS app. There are also more supported device types, like vacuums and mops. In addition to that, the app lets you set your status to home and away right on your watch to trigger certain routines.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Wear OS is in for some more love. Support for Assistant Routines will be “coming soon,” allowing you to trigger more complicated actions by voice. Google offers a “commuting to work” routine as an example, which you could use to hear your day’s agenda and get your route to work with a single command. There are many far more advanced routines for you to try, though.

The company also took the opportunity to announce that Assistant At a Glance is available on Wear OS, something that we’ve first spotted on some units as early as August. If the watchface complication hasn’t been available to you until now, it’ll likely roll out soon.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Meanwhile, Google TV is receiving 10 new free channels. Google doesn’t say which, but writes that you can “explore movies, sports and game show channels,” so it seems like a healthy mix of everything. These new channels join the existing roster of more than 100.

AI accessibility improvements

We don’t nearly talk about AI enough as an accessibility feature. Google wants to make it vastly easier for people who rely on screen readers to get image descriptions. A new update to TalkBack makes it possible to generate image descriptions on the fly and have them read out loud. This works across all images on Android, including those you just took yourself.

In the coming weeks, Live Caption will become available in more languages, though Google hasn’t said which. On top of that, Live Caption will soon work as a tool to take phone calls without having to talk yourself or without having to be able to hear the other side. The feature will allow you to input text that Google will read out loud for the caller.

Google Messages is in for a lot of love

Google also has a few updates for Google Messages in store to celebrate its one billion monthly active user milestone for RCS. Features include photomoji (photos turned into reactions using AI), Voice Moods (visual effects for your voice messages), Screen Effects (animations you can add to be sent along with your messages), and Custom Bubbles (allowing you to choose preferred colors and sizes for your message bubbles).

The changes are rolling out over the next few weeks

As usual, Google’s new features have partially already started rolling out or are coming soon. The company prefers to announce things all at once to give a sense of a bigger update every few months, but it still ships features as soon as they’re ready. The new features are coming as part of app updates and server-side tweaks, so you won’t have to wait until your phone gets the December security patch, or, in the case of Pixel devices, the December Feature Drop.