It seems like only yesterday that Android 13's first developer preview arrived online. Now that we've had a couple of weeks with a stable build, it's time to start looking forward to what's coming next from Google. While we've known that Android 13's beta program would continue for some time now, we're finally getting some specifics on what this program will entail — along with a hint on when Android 14 might be ready for testers.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Android Beta Program page was updated to include more detail about forthcoming releases, supported devices, and more. There isn't a lot of concrete data to go off of here, especially as it concerns Android 14, but it does deliver some release windows that should interest anyone who loves to install early updates.

First, the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release schedule starts in September with QPR beta 1. This news isn't fresh — we've known for two weeks now that Google intended to start testing its next Feature Drop just as the leaves start to turn. It's unclear what QPR1 will contain, though if the timing's right, expect to see a stable version in December.

We already know there won't be an Android 13L situation this year, but that doesn't mean Google isn't switching up its QPR update program. Google now says it'll transition into the Android 14 beta sometime after March 2023, suggesting our first non-developer-preview glimpse will arrive in April. Expect only two QPR betas next year rather than the three we saw in 2022.

A couple of changes are also coming to the Android Beta Program overall. Google now says anyone running a developer preview before the first Android 14 beta arrives must switch to a stable release before enrolling in the program. In another section of the FAQ, however, Google says a user might run into difficulty joining the beta program if their developer preview doesn't match the platform version they're trying to join. These seemingly contradict each other — it sounds like you can join the beta program as long as you're running the matching developer preview, while another FAQ section specifically notes you'll need to be on a public build to join.

Finally, Google has removed the list of compatible devices from the site. Instead, you'll have to rely on the phones connected to your account to see what's supported and what isn't.

As for when the developer preview starts, it's usually a couple of months before the beta period. If Android 14's first beta is on track for April, look for early previews starting in January or February.