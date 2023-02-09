If you own a PlayStation 5 and you also happen to be into buying expensive accessories for it, you might have purchased Sony's recently-launched DualSense Edge controller. This controller is basically Sony's answer to Microsoft's Elite controller lineup for its Xbox consoles, complete with swappable joysticks, back buttons, and many more features. Android, of course, supports a range of wireless controllers, including the PS4's DualShock 4 and the PS5's vanilla DualSense, but not the more premium, Edge version. Now, though, that's changing with Android 14.

As pointed out by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, Android 14 has added layout files for the DualSense Edge, giving the operating system, and smartphones running it, proper support for the super-premium controller. This means that the operating system now properly supports this controller, and button presses are now mapped to input events in Android.

In addition to these layout files, your device will also need a new hid-playstation kernel patch. This step is necessary because the new controller has a different product ID, meaning that the current driver by Sony doesn't work with this controller. Android always needs to manually add support for new PlayStation controllers since Sony needs to step in. As you might remember, the regular DualSense wasn't properly supported by smartphones until Android 12.

While you'll most likely be able to play games on your Android 14 phone with this controller, we wouldn't recommend you go out and buy one just for playing mobile games. There's nothing wrong with the controller, but it's on the expensive side, and you'll likely be served just as well by cheaper controllers when playing mobile games. If you're buying one because you want a competitive edge on your PlayStation 5 games, and you want to use it on your phone from time to time, though, this change would allow you to do it.

Then again, Android 14 is still a few months away, so you might be in for a long wait.