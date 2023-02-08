Going dual-SIM with your smartphone can be a fast and easy to really upgrade its connectivity, letting you take advantage of the best rates and fastest data you can get your hands on. And with the rise of eSIM support on more and more phones, it's never been more convenient to run your phone on two different mobile networks. Now with today's release of the first Android 14 Developer Preview, we're getting an early look at the next big way Google is upgrading dual-SIM support.

Android 14 DP1 adds a new toggle for dual-SIM users labeled "switch mobile data automatically" which does pretty much what it says on the tin: when the system encounters connectivity issues on one SIM, it will be able to temporarily jump over to the other, hopeful stronger network (via 9to5Google). While it mentions data in the name, the description here is clear that this re-routing will also be available during voice calls.

Close

We're curious what metrics Android uses here for evaluating connection quality, and if it will wait for data to largely drop out altogether before switching, or if it might be able to proactively determine that the other SIM's network is stronger, and upgrade you from a "good enough" connection to one that's really singing. With Android 14 DP1 only just having landed a few hours ago, we're going to need a little time to experiment.

If you're interested in trying Google's new software out for yourself, you can install Android 14 Developer Preview 1 on your own Pixel phone right now.