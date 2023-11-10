Summary Android 14 offers noticeable improvements in heat and battery life management thanks to power-saving optimizations.

One such optimization patches a loophole that allowed apps to stay active in the background indefinitely.

Google made additional improvements in Android 14, including tweaks to the internal broadcasting system and app caching, to achieve all these improvements.

Many people who upgraded their Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 units to Android 14 reported better heat management and battery life. This is thanks to a ton of power-saving optimizations, among them event scheduling and app caching improvements. It turns out the company is also fighting bad actors who try to get around background app limitations with the new operating system.

As discovered by Greenify app developer Oasis Feng (via Mishaal Rahman), there are libraries such as MarsDaemon that can keep applications running in the background indefinitely. In simple terms, this is achieved by running a number of different processes that monitor if other processes from the same app are killed to stop the app from running in the background. When a process detects that another one has been killed, it will reopen the process as a new one. This chain is repeated whenever a process is killed, effectively stopping the system from properly hibernating the app in question.

Android 14 patches the loophole. This is achieved by essentially first freezing the full application and all of its processes before the system kills individual processes and only resumes the remaining processes afterward, which can prevent them from restarting killed processes in the background. Mishaal Rahman further notes that this library isn’t malicious in itself, but is often used by malware to stay active as long as possible.

The MarsDaemon library doesn’t appear like it’s under active development anymore, either. Oasis Feng says that the library has long become mostly useless in China, where use was apparently widespread. That’s because many Chinese manufacturers have implemented strict background restrictions on their Android phones long before Google itself.

Beyond preventing borderline malicious attempts at keeping apps active in the background no matter what, Google also improved many other aspects in Android 14. The company tweaked the internal broadcasting system, which is how Android communicates certain state changes like connectivity and battery life to apps. Developers are also encouraged not to use exact alarms for their apps unless they offer a calendar or alarm app. The ability to send messages to users at an exact time is particularly taxing on Android phones' batteries. In fact, newly installed apps that target Android 13 or higher need to specifically request user permission to send alarms.

Mishaal Rahman further says that Google also added improvements to app caching. Rather than waiting up to 10 minutes to freeze a cached app, the process is shortened to 10 seconds. The maximum number of cached apps has also been increased from 32 to 1024. Together, all these changes are likely big contributors to better battery life and less heat on all the latest and greatest phones running Android 14.