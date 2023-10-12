Summary Android 14 is an incremental update that improves system-level operations and settings, including the addition of a Quick Settings tile to switch data SIMs easily.

Dual-SIM support has been mainstream for years, with eSIMs making it even easier to maintain two lines on one device.

Stock Android is catching up to custom ROMs by adding a Quick Settings tile for switching data SIMs, although it is unclear which upcoming release will include this feature.

Android 14 started rolling out widely in the stable channel earlier this month. It is merely an incremental update to Android 13, but Google is changing and improving how Android handles system-level operations and settings behind the scenes. The OS continues evolving and the promise of more refinement in future updates lives on, because Google has been spotted developing a Quick Settings tile to switch data SIMs easily.

Dual-SIM support on Android phones has been mainstream for several years now, and many smartphone brands have been cognizant of the need for convenient switching between these SIMs. The widespread adoption of eSIM removes the hassles of physical SIM cards, making it even easier to maintain two likes on the same device.

Earlier this month, we reported on Google working on an eSIM transfer tool, so you can move between devices easily, and it rolled out with the Pixel 8. However, stock Android still lacks a one-tap solution to switch the SIM used for mobile internet. To make the change, you need to dive into Settings → Network & internet → SIMs to switch the active data SIM. Custom Android skins like Samsung’s One UI and OnePlus’ Oxygen OS have incorporated a toggle as a Quick Settings tile for a long time, but Stock Android is catching on now.

In a recent series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Android expert Mishaal Rahman revealed stock Android could soon learn from custom ROMs and add a Quick Settings tile for switching data SIMs. A user had filed a feature request on Google IssueTracker in December last year. A Google staffer updated the page to say it has addressed the user’s feature request, and a toggle should show up with a future Android build. However, Google didn’t specify which release we should look forward to.

Although the Quick Settings toggle to switch data SIMs isn’t available in the latest QPR1 beta 2 build, it could show up when the platform release sees a wider release. Until then, though, Rahman says there is an obscure app on the Play Store which can add a dedicated Quick Settings toggle for your mobile data SIM. You could install this as a temporary fix until the update reaches your device.