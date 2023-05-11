Google did not talk much about Android 14 during the opening keynote of I/O 2023. Instead, AI and Bard dominated the keynote, with the Pixel Fold and other new Google hardware being announced towards the end. After I/O's opening session ended, though, Google silently dropped Android 14 Beta 2 for compatible Pixel phones, packing several bug fixes and improvements. Alongside the second beta, the company is also expanding Android 14's beta program to include more form factors and devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Nothing, and other OEMs.

Since Android 14 is under active development, the beta is full of bugs and issues. Plus, non-Pixel phones will deliver an even worse experience as the firmware lacks device-specific improvements that manufacturers typically incorporate as a part of their skin. Nonetheless, if you are a developer or want to try out Android 14 before its official release, the beta provides an excellent opportunity to do so.

Android 14 beta is available for the following non-Pixel devices:

OnePlus 11

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Vivo X90 Pro

iQOO 11

Nothing Phone 1

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12T

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Realme is also a part of the Android 14 beta program, but it is currently unclear which phone is supported. Notably, Asus, Nokia, Sharp, and ZTE are missing this year despite being a part of the Android 13 beta program in 2022. And like the last few years, Samsung is again not a part of the program, even though a One UI 6 firmware based on Android 14 was spotted on its servers.

Depending on which device you own, head over to the Android 14 beta devices page to find the instructions on how to install the beta OS on your phone. The steps are relatively complex and require using ADB or fastboot to sideload the firmware on your phone. While you can always revert to Android 13, you'll lose all data on your phone during the process.