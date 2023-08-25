Summary Google surprised users with the release of Android 14 Beta 5.2, even though Beta 5 was the last scheduled update before the official debut of the new OS version.

The beta update releasing on a Friday is unusual for Google, which typically pushes updates earlier in the week to address any major bugs promptly.

This minor update includes various fixes specifically for the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices, with user reports indicating a small download size of 6.25MB on some devices.

Google caught us all off guard last week when it released the Beta 5.1 update to its Android 14 testers on a Friday. The company had already called Android 14 Beta 5 the "the last scheduled update" before the new OS version would be set to make its debut, but here we are two weeks later and Beta 5.2 has begun rolling out.

Google announced the new update on Reddit today, marking the second week in a row that a beta release has dropped on a Friday. This is an uncharacteristic trend, as Google typically releases OS updates earlier in the week while staffers will still be around to put out fires should any major bugs be discovered.

The build number for this version is UPB5.230623.006, and the security patch level is August 2023, just like the last two builds. Google's release notes for Beta 5.2 admit it's a "minor update," but mention a decent amount of fixes specific to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. User reports point to this being a small update, with the download being only 6.25MB on some devices.

This minor update to Android 14 Beta 5 includes the following fixes: Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.

Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device.

This should be the last release in Android 14's beta development cycle, but we were saying that two weeks ago, so the official launch date for Google's new OS version is anyone's best guess. If you're waiting on this update and don't see it in Settings → System → System update, you can speed things up by using Android Flash Tool to sideload the OTA file or flash the factory images.