When Google dropped Android 14 Beta 4.1 in the last week of July, we thought that might be the final prerelease version before the new OS went stable this month — after all, Android 13's beta program ended with a 4.1 release in late July ahead of a mid-August launch of the stable version. Evidently, this year's big update needs just a little more time in the oven, as Google has started seeding a surprise Android 14 Beta 5 update today.

Mishaal Rahman spotted the GSIs being uploaded to Google's servers with a build ID of UPB5.230623.003, then Google made things official with a post on the Android Developers Blog. Rahman notes this should be the Release Candidate (RC) build, a sort-of post-beta, yet pre-stable version that should directly precede the public release. There are no functional changes in Beta 5, but Google did share an impressive list of bug fixes in its release notes:

Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device using a PIN, TalkBack provides incorrect audio.

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi scanning was consuming too much battery.

Fixed an issue where some pictures would glitch with extra shadow blocks.

Fixed an issue where in some cases, the fingerprint sensor icon wouldn't appear as expected.

Fixed an issue where voice over Wi-Fi wasn't enabled by default.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the device loses antenna ranging session information and cannot recover it.

Fixed an issue where an extraneous white bar would appear in some apps.

Fixed a background color issue with the UI used to add a shortcut to the home screen.

Fixed a launcher issue that was causing frequent crashes and other quality issues.

Fixed an issue on Pixel tablets where user interaction during the transition from screen saver to low-light clock causes a SysUI crash.

Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where tapping would fail to wake the device.

Fixed a Pixel Fold issue where the system buttons would have inconsistent positions after folding and unfolding.

Fixed an issue causing SysUI crashes when removing an app pair in landscape.

Fixed an issue the launcher doesn't fully render after setup.

Fixed an issue where the system displayed an incorrect mobile connection type.

Fixed an issue where navigating back to exit an app leads to users no longer being able to open the app.

Fixed an issue where wallpaper previews were sometimes blank.

Fixed an issue where the system theme changes from yellow to pink after rebooting.

Fixed an overscroll issue with ScrollView.

Fixed an issue where certain color palettes were difficult to see when the lock screen was activated.

Fixed an issue where users couldn't enable battery sharing if a work profile exists on the device.

Fixed an issue where a tablet screen inappropriately turns off when docked.

Fixed an issue where the device policy manager was preventing notifications from appearing.

Fixed an issue where group notifications couldn't be expanded.

Fixed an issue where the lockscreen didn't properly display the clock.

Fixed various camera issues that were causing crashes and reductions in quality.

Fixed an issue with power consumption during video playback.

Fixed a Weather clock rendering issue.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen customization preview didn't match the end result.

Fixed an issue that was causing the wallpaper selection screen to crash.

Fixed an issue where Pixel devices weren't connecting with some routers.

Fixed a toast search result issue where the color was too similar with the background color.

Fixed an issue where tapping a notification before using facial unlock does not open the notification.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold where two clocks were displayed at the same time when in widescreen.

Fixed an issue where widgets would overlap and stack incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where closing the PiP window doesn't stop YouTube playback.

Fixed an issue with switching call audio sources.

Fixed an issue where after unlocking a device, only the background appears.

Fixed an issue with dragging folders to remove them.

Going by the timeline Google published at the beginning of Android 14's beta program more than six months ago, July was the last month earmarked for development ahead of a final release. So things might be running a touch behind schedule, but we're still hopeful for an August launch date for Android 14 — after all, Google said in its announcement post for Beta 5 that the official release is "only weeks away."

One factor to consider with a potential delay is that Google added two new product lines to its Android device portfolio right in the middle of development. The Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet were added to the Android 14 beta program with the Beta 4 release less than a month ago. Today's update is being made available to these two newcomers, as well as all of Google's phones dating back to the Pixel 4a.

Google says the update could take as long as 24 hours to reach all enrolled beta testers, with device type and carrier being two factors that could slow the rollout. To see if you have it, head to Settings → System → System update, then tap the Check for update button. If you'd rather not wait, you'd be surprised at how easy it has become to manually sideload the OTA or flash the factory images by using Android Flash Tool.