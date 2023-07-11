Google's Android 14 beta program is nearing its end, with July being the last month in the development timeline ahead of a potential stable release in August. What started five months ago with the first developer preview has evolved into a fairly polished build after countless bugs were squashed. Now, Android 14 Beta 4 has arrived with a handful of finishing touches.

We thought we might see this update on Wednesday, July 5, but apparently the holiday delayed things a bit, as Google only today started rolling out the new beta build for eligible Pixel devices starting with the Pixel 4a 5G. As Mishaal Rahman noted on Twitter, the new version showed up as a generic system image (GSI) on Google's DSU Loader utility. Today's update carries a build number of UPB4.230623.005, but Google has yet to upload its release notes.

This is likely the first beta build to be made publicly available to Google's new Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices. Like any other Pixel, users should only need to enroll in the beta program to start receiving prerelease updates.

This could be the second to last beta build of Android 14 if June's release cycle is anything to go by. Google released Beta 3 in the first week of June, then came back a week later with a quick bug fix in Beta 3.1 that bumped the security patch level up to June 2023. We might see a similar situation here, as the July security patches have yet to be seeded to the stable Android 13 release channel and are not included with Beta 4.

The update has already started rolling out, though we've learned from recent releases that it may take a week or more to reach everyone, depending on your device and carrier. If you want to speed things up, you can use Android Flash Tool to sideload the OTA or flash the factory images in about 15 minutes.