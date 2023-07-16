Among the myriad benefits of owning a Pixel smartphone is access to exclusive features like At a Glance — Google's dedicated lock screen and home screen widget — offering quick access to information on local weather, package deliveries, doorbells, upcoming events, and several other metrics. In its current form on Android 13, the At a Glance home screen widget provides swipeable pages when there is more than one alert pending in the stack. But users are unable to do so with the Always On Display (AOD) enabled or from the lock screen. But that seems to be changing now, at least with Android 14 Beta 4, with the At a Glance lock screen widget gaining swipeable cards, denoted with dots when there's more than one alert pending.

We received a tip from a couple of our readers on this feature and could independently corroborate its enabling with Android 14 Beta 4. At the same time, it doesn't appear to be live on Android 14 Beta 3 or the most recent Android 13 stable release. It's still not technically possible to swipe between pages from the AOD screen since interacting with it in any form turns on the lock screen. Still, it's convenient to swipe between multiple alerts from the lock screen widget rather than going to the home screen each time, as illustrated in the video below.

Close

This is one of those features that we wish existed from day one, but we'll welcome its inclusion at this stage nonetheless. Given that At a Glance can also offer emergency alerts, saving a couple of keystrokes could be quite helpful in getting the necessary information immediately.

2 Images Close

This Pixel-exclusive feature is constantly evolving, and we've recently seen an under-development At a Glance widget for the Google app, with the company separately working on offering alerts from this widget when the user is exposed to loud sounds in their vicinity. Among the other notable feature in the works is alerts from ridesharing apps like Lyft and Uber.

Thanks: Eduardo and Kieron