A week ago to the day, Google dropped Android 14 Beta 3, which marked the Platform Stability release where APIs and other app-facing features are finalized to give developers time to get their apps ready before the new OS version's stable release later this summer. So after a somewhat rocky start, you could say that development of Android 14 has finally started hitting its stride.

Today, Google announced Android 14 Beta 3.1 on Reddit in one of the few subs that isn't currently blacked out in protest of the platform's new API policies stifling third-party clients. There aren't many changes to be aware of — just the security patch level bumping from May to June and a pair of bug fixes. Of the two, an issue that rendered Fingerprint Unlock unusable in certain cases was the most severe.

Android 14 Beta 3.1 (June 2023) This minor update to Android 14 Beta 3 includes the latest security patch level and the following fixes: Fixed issues where Fingerprint Unlock was either unavailable or unusable on some devices. (Issue #284360298, Issue #284529436, Issue #284436572)

Fixed platform compatibility issues that were affecting mapping SDKs, which caused dependent apps to crash in some cases.

For the first time in months, this is the only beta release being seeded to eligible Pixel phones starting with the 4a 5G. Previously, Google had been running a concurrent beta program for Android 13 QPR3, but that has now been officially released as the June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop.

Google says Beta 3.1 will roll out gradually over the course of the next week, and that device type and cell carrier are two factors that may contribute to the update taking longer to reach your device. You can check for the new version under Settings -> System -> System update, but if it's not there yet, you might want to use Android Flash Tool to manually install the OTA file or factory images.