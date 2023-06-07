This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Google is sticking pretty closely to its Android 14 development timeline — right on schedule, the company is releasing Android 14 Beta 3. This new version marks the Platform Stability milestone, where APIs and developer-focused features are now finalized ahead of the last beta releases in July.

Two weeks ago, Android 14 Beta 2.1 fixed some of the worst remaining bugs with the prerelease version. Today, Google VP of Engineering Dave Burke announced Beta 3 with a post on the Android Developers Blog, which should soon be available as an OTA update for Pixel devices starting with the 4a 5G. This version has a build number of UPB3.230519.008, though the release notes have yet to be published.

Beyond bug fixes, Android expert Mishaal Rahman has already started digging into the new version's Generic System Images (GSIs), which were published ahead of the OTA update going live. There's not much that hasn't already been spotted, but a new chip animation now plays when you plug your phone into a charger, and a toggle in Developer Options lets you set ANGLE as the system Open GL ES driver. Even though it's not available on the GSI build, Rahman was able to confirm that Beta 3 enables the new lock screen customization options Google teased at I/O.

It should be noted that Google is technically still running a concurrent beta program for Android 13 QPR3, which is due to be released any day as the June Pixel Feature Drop. Users who have QPR3 Beta 3.2 installed will likely receive this Android 14 Beta 3 build as an OTA, so if you want to stay on Android 13, make sure you don't install the update. Once the June Pixel Feature Drop becomes available, it should replace the pending Android 14 Beta 3 download in your settings.

If you're enrolled in the Android 14 beta program, you should soon be able to update to Beta 3 by heading to Settings -> System -> System update, then tapping Check for update. Be aware that using this method tends to take a long time due to Google's seamless updates system, so if you'd like a faster option, you can try using Android Flash Tool to flash the factory images or sideload the OTA. While Google hasn't publicly shared these files, leaker @Za_Raczke was able to find download links to the factory images for the Pixel 4a 5G through Pixel 6 Pro, as well as the Pixel 6a through Pixel 7a.