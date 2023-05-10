Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The first beta version of Android 14 was so riddled with bugs that Google rushed out a Beta 1.1 update just two weeks later. Trouble is, that update only fixed the most egregious glitches, leaving plenty of problems to plague users. Thankfully, Google today has started rolling out Android 14 Beta 2 for eligible devices.

Google announced the new release on its blog shortly after the I/O keynote ended. During its conference, the company showcased several upcoming Android 14 features, such as new lock screen customization options for Pixel phones, but the release notes for this new beta version only include a few new features followed by a laundry list of bug fixes:

Android 14 Beta 2 includes some new features and changes to try out:

Developer-reported issues:

Other resolved issues:

  • Fixed an issue where, after entering and exiting picture-in-picture mode, the screen flickered when any apps were launched.
  • Fixed an issue where user restrictions set by DPC admins were not being enforced in Settings.
  • Fixed an issue where, after taking pictures with the Google Camera app, opening the latest picture from the thumbnail in the app briefly displayed a green-colored shade over the image.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the battery percentage to be displayed as 0% after a device reboot regardless of the actual charge level of the device.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash, and then when the device rebooted any wallpapers that were selected before the reboot were reset.
  • Fixed issues that prevented the Better Bug app from uploading bug reports.
  • Fixed issues that caused the back-to-home gesture to stop working.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the system Settings app to crash repeatedly.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented users from searching within the system Settings app.
  • Fixed issues that sometimes caused null pointer exceptions for input method editors (IMEs).
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes increased system-wide memory usage unnecessarily.
  • Fixed system issues that could sometimes cause deadlocks.

Google is also expanding the Android 14 Beta Program to more devices today. Certain iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, and Vivo phones can now join in on the fun, though it's unclear if these devices will jump straight to Beta 2 or if they'll see an earlier version to start.

If you've already installed an Android 14 Beta version, you should see this update if you head to Settings -> System -> System update, then tap the Check for updates button. If you've been waiting from the sidelines for a less buggy build, you can join the Android 14 Beta Program from Google's site to get the update. If you'd rather not wait, there's always the manual method of flashing the factory images.