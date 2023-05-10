The first beta version of Android 14 was so riddled with bugs that Google rushed out a Beta 1.1 update just two weeks later. Trouble is, that update only fixed the most egregious glitches, leaving plenty of problems to plague users. Thankfully, Google today has started rolling out Android 14 Beta 2 for eligible devices.

Google announced the new release on its blog shortly after the I/O keynote ended. During its conference, the company showcased several upcoming Android 14 features, such as new lock screen customization options for Pixel phones, but the release notes for this new beta version only include a few new features followed by a laundry list of bug fixes:

Google is also expanding the Android 14 Beta Program to more devices today. Certain iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, and Vivo phones can now join in on the fun, though it's unclear if these devices will jump straight to Beta 2 or if they'll see an earlier version to start.

If you've already installed an Android 14 Beta version, you should see this update if you head to Settings -> System -> System update, then tap the Check for updates button. If you've been waiting from the sidelines for a less buggy build, you can join the Android 14 Beta Program from Google's site to get the update. If you'd rather not wait, there's always the manual method of flashing the factory images.