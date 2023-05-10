The first beta version of Android 14 was so riddled with bugs that Google rushed out a Beta 1.1 update just two weeks later. Trouble is, that update only fixed the most egregious glitches, leaving plenty of problems to plague users. Thankfully, Google today has started rolling out Android 14 Beta 2 for eligible devices.
Google announced the new release on its blog shortly after the I/O keynote ended. During its conference, the company showcased several upcoming Android 14 features, such as new lock screen customization options for Pixel phones, but the release notes for this new beta version only include a few new features followed by a laundry list of bug fixes:
Android 14 Beta 2 includes some new features and changes to try out:
- Add support for built-in and custom predictive back animations
- Secure full-screen Intent notifications
- Data safety information is more visible
Developer-reported issues:
- Fixed a platform stability issue that could cause the UI to lag or freeze, apps to crash, or the device to crash. (Issue #270848913, Issue #274339025, Issue #277039789, Issue #256511926, Issue #279246037, Issue #279301937, Issue #279145050, Issue #279288220, Issue #274827412)
- Fixed an issue with the fingerprint sensor that prevented new fingerprints from being added for Fingerprint Unlock in some cases. (Issue #277950569)
- Fixed issues with UPI and biometrics that could cause some apps to not work properly. (Issue #278003306, Issue #277967514, Issue #278043615)
- Fixed an issue where a device couldn't be unlocked using a fingerprint after tapping a notification or choosing a notification action on the lock screen. (Issue #278174846)
- Fixed an issue on some devices that caused sound to play through the speakers instead of headphones that were connected. (Issue #278043129)
- Fixed an issue that caused icons on the home screen to appear almost invisible. (Issue #277970542)
- Fixed issues with gesture navigation that occurred when using a custom launcher:
- The Home screen content wouldn't display and the animation would fail to render when swiping up to go Home. (Issue #277981298)
- The list of recently used apps couldn't be accessed using the normal gesture. (Issue #277983179)
- Fixed issues that prevented users from interacting with notifications in the notification shade. (Issue #278339342, Issue #276534576)
- Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash after finishing audio or video calls. (Issue #279539689)
Other resolved issues:
- Fixed an issue where, after entering and exiting picture-in-picture mode, the screen flickered when any apps were launched.
- Fixed an issue where user restrictions set by DPC admins were not being enforced in Settings.
- Fixed an issue where, after taking pictures with the Google Camera app, opening the latest picture from the thumbnail in the app briefly displayed a green-colored shade over the image.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the battery percentage to be displayed as 0% after a device reboot regardless of the actual charge level of the device.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash, and then when the device rebooted any wallpapers that were selected before the reboot were reset.
- Fixed issues that prevented the Better Bug app from uploading bug reports.
- Fixed issues that caused the back-to-home gesture to stop working.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the system Settings app to crash repeatedly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from searching within the system Settings app.
- Fixed issues that sometimes caused null pointer exceptions for input method editors (IMEs).
- Fixed an issue that sometimes increased system-wide memory usage unnecessarily.
- Fixed system issues that could sometimes cause deadlocks.
Google is also expanding the Android 14 Beta Program to more devices today. Certain iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, and Vivo phones can now join in on the fun, though it's unclear if these devices will jump straight to Beta 2 or if they'll see an earlier version to start.
If you've already installed an Android 14 Beta version, you should see this update if you head to Settings -> System -> System update, then tap the Check for updates button. If you've been waiting from the sidelines for a less buggy build, you can join the Android 14 Beta Program from Google's site to get the update. If you'd rather not wait, there's always the manual method of flashing the factory images.