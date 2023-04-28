Nothing may only have one smartphone on sale right now, but the company is aiming to be a go-to choice for Android fans that don't want to have a Pixel phone. Android 14 Beta 1 landed on Pixel phones earlier this month, and Nothing has now confirmed the first beta version of the software will come to its smartphone soon.

A press release from the company confirmed, “Nothing's product team will have early access to the new Android 14 Beta 1 upgrade to ensure a seamless integration to Nothing OS for a smooth user experience.” It’s currently unclear when Android 14 Beta 1 will be released for the Nothing Phone 1 with the brand saying it’ll have more details in the near future. While not confirmed by Nothing, there's a good chance we'll see the beta released during Google I/O 2023 next month.

This is the first device outside of Google’s Pixel series of handsets that we've had confirmation will receive Beta 1. New features within Android 14 include a redesigned back arrow when you’re using gesture navigation, loyalty card suggestions depending on your location, new PIN animations, and more. There’s no guarantee all of these features will be available on the Nothing Phone 1 given the company has its Nothing OS software that it’ll be tailoring the update for.

We’re set to hear more about Android 14 and a variety of other Google announcements during Google I/O 2023 which is set for just under two weeks on May 10th. It's often Google I/O where we hear about the manufacturers that will have beta versions of the latest version of Android, and we expect to hear from other brands either in the lead-up to the event or during the show itself.